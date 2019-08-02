UEI College Encino Campus Hosts Monthly Program Spotlights: Featuring HVAC in July and Dental in August

ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UEI College Encino campus prides themselves in supporting students and the community by providing additional knowledge about hands-on career-training opportunities for the San Fernando Valley. Each month we host program spotlights for current and prospective students to gain insight on programs at UEI College.

July's spotlighted program was the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) program. Prospective students learned more about the HVAC program through four presentations put on by UEI College HVAC students. These students spoke about specific HVAC skills, giving a glimpse into the hands-on training program.

The four presentations that took place included:

Overview of the Air Conditioning Unit – HVAC students explained the proper workings of a central AC system including the heating and cooling cycle Brazing – Students presented the safe and proper procedures of brazing together both piping and plumbing Blower Fan Inspection and Operation – Students shared aspects of troubleshooting an HVAC unit Hand Tools Used in HVAC – Students explained the different types of tools and how they are used in the HVAC industry

Five HVAC Alumni graduates returned to the campus and shared their experience at UEI College, the importance of attendance in the program and their day-to-day routines in the HVAC field with current and prospective students. UEI College alumni were proud to be able to talk about their current careers and how the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning program prepared them for the positions they are in now.

Did you miss the event but still want to hear what one of our HVAC graduates had to say? Check out this story from Kareem, a UEI graduate from our HVAC program.

In addition, guest speakers were invited from the HVAC industry, which included Bluon, Inc., Vallarta Supermarkets, U.A. Local 250 Union, and Sears.

August Program Spotlight: Dental Assistant

The UEI College Encino campus invites you attend its August program spotlight, which will focus on the Dental Assistant program. The Dental Assistant program is perfect for anyone who wants a career in helping and caring for patients' through dental health.

Our upcoming events are open to anyone who is interested in learning more about becoming a Dental Assistant.

August 5-9: Dental Employer Guest Speaker Week

August 5 : Alumni Everado Gutierrez – Dental Assistant Employment Journey Discussion

: Alumni Everado Gutierrez – Dental Assistant Employment Journey Discussion August 6 : Danny Ledesma – DA to RDA to Dental Hygienist – Dental Career Path

: – DA to RDA to Dental Hygienist – Dental Career Path August 7 : Western Dental Brandon Collins – Presenting the Western Dental/UEI Encino Externship to Employment Partnership

August 15: Dental Student Skills Showcase Day. Morning session presentations will take place from 9:30 – 10:30 AM, evening session presentations will take place from 6:30 – 7:30 PM. Presentations will be on Infection Control, X-Rays, Coronal Polishing, and Dental Tray Set Ups

August 21 at 9:30 AM and at 6:30 PM: Networking and Alumni Speaker Mixer. Tours of Dental Lab, Alumni Discussions and Burger Networking Sessions

For more information about our program spotlights or to sign up to attend our events, contact Ricardo Grizzelle, Director of Career Services, at our UEI College Encino campus at (818) 380-5923.

