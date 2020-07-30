UEI College's New Oceanside Campus Now Open

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North San Diego County has improved access to post-secondary educational opportunities with UEI College opening its new Oceanside campus. This week marks the first incoming student cohort at the new campus located at Mission Avenue and Canyon Drive (2027 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA, 92058). The Oceanside campus is replacing UEI's San Marcos location, providing more space to add new programs.

"We have been serving North County since 2010 in San Marcos, but we outgrew that space and are thrilled with our beautiful new home in Oceanside," said Oceanside Campus President Alex Poyuzina.

Like all other UEI College locations throughout California, the Oceanside campus is welcoming students with modified operations that include comprehensive COVID-19 prevention protocols.

"The health, safety and well-being of our students and colleagues is the top priority," said Dr. Fardad Fateri, President and CEO. "At the onset of the pandemic we deployed a distance education portal that has worked well to keep students on their path to graduation. Students are doing most of their coursework online, with limited time on campus in small groups, which are focused on the hands-on tasks in labs."

"UEI is training essential workers, particularly in our health care programs, and students are seeing the types of precautionary protocols that they can expect when entering the workforce after they graduate," Dr. Fateri added.

Modified operations at UEI College include COVID-19 protocols such as limited time on campus focused on essential learning tasks, wearing masks, temperature checks upon entry, social distancing, hand sanitation stations throughout campus, a staggered schedule limiting the number of students on campus at one time, and protective personal equipment (PPE) for medical and dental assistant labs. Labs and classrooms are being cleaned and sanitized after each class.

The UEI Oceanside campus is 38,000 square-feet and includes 11 training labs, 6 lecture halls and classrooms, 5 computer labs, lounge areas, a student resource center and access to outdoor studying areas.

Programs being offered at the new Oceanside campus are focused on healthcare, business, criminal justice and trades. Those include Medical Assistant, Medical Office Specialist, Dental Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Criminal Justice, Business Office Administration, and HVAC training. UEI will be adding Automotive Technician training in August. Many programs have evening classes available.

"UEI is a viable option for students who are not able to put their lives on hold for four years and attend a university," Poyuzina said. "In as few as 10 months, you can learn the skills you need to start a career. We offer hands-on training from instructors who have a wealth of experience in the industries they teach. Some programs include an externship with local employers, and UEI offers career services and job placement resources."

The new Oceanside campus serves some 400 students with room for growth and expanded offerings over the next few years.

About UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, trades, business, and criminal justice. Each of the hands-on training programs offered are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. Programs are tailored to meet the needs of students and focus on smaller classes to ensure each student can learn and get the attention they need. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout California. For more information visit www.uei.edu.

