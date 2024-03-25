UFCU Field of Membership Expands to Include Greater Austin YMCA Staff

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UFCU is pleased to announce a formal partnership between UFCU and the Greater Austin YMCA (the Y). UFCU has expanded its field of membership to include YMCA employees as part of this larger relationship between the two organizations based on similar missions to support and serve a diverse community.

The YMCA is the latest among more than 200 schools, employers, and organizations in UFCU's field of membership. Perks of being in UFCU's field of membership include Direct Deposit services, access to paychecks up to two days early, and many other financial solutions. Staff will benefit from the financial success programs and education opportunities developed to meet their employee needs.

A unique advantage that UFCU brings is its safe and friendly "first banking" experience for the Y's many younger employees. Camp counselors, lifeguards, and similar staff who may experience their first paycheck with the Y will learn account management and good financial habits from UFCU's supportive representatives and Member-first programs.

"We are delighted to be able to provide UFCU's financial services to our employees," said Kathy Kuras, President and CEO of the Greater Austin YMCA. "Our staff extends themselves every day to positively impact our members and communities. We know they'll get the same excellent service from UFCU. This partnership does double duty for us because it also promotes our organizational mission to provide meaningful education and self-determination in the community."

"Including the YMCA in our field of membership is a natural next step for us — both of our organizations focus on building brighter futures for those we serve," said UFCU CEO and President Michael Crowl. "Over many years, UFCU has forged a strong relationship with the YMCA, and we see where they share our commitment to creating positive change in the lives of people from all walks of life. We are excited to welcome YMCA employees as UFCU Members."

As part of the growing relationship between the two organizations, UFCU will participate in YMCA job fairs, host education workshops and seminars, and attend other events to boost employee financial education.

About UFCU

As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about helping Members improve their lives. With more than 378,000 Members and approximately $4.096 billion in total assets as of February 29, 2024, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members in achieving financial success. Find more information at UFCU.org, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

