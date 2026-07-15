ugee Globally Launches Funbox, UL GREENGUARD Certified Kids 3D Printer Safe & Friendly for Children and Beginners with Out-of-box Operation

Where advanced home safety systems meet DIY creativity, making STEM learning worry-free for every family.

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital creativity brand ugee has globally launched Funbox — its first desktop 3D printer for kid and kidult built on three core pillars: home-grade safety, one-tap easy operation, AI-powered creative play; centered on empowering kids with joyful creation, the all-in-one model delivers robust safety, child-friendly controls and diverse fun features, turning children's abstract 2D ideas into solid 3D works and setting new benchmarks for youth 3D printing via full safety architecture, kid-tailored OS and original AI design generation, amid booming personal 3D printing and rising demand for family STEAM gear, Funbox is crafted to deliver immersive creative experiences for parents who value premium STEAM resources and gift buyers hunting innovative tech gifts for 4–12-year-olds to craft printable creations.

ugee Funbox 3D Printer ugee Funbox 3D Printer

"As 3D printing evolves, there is robust market demand for safe, easy-to-use printers tailored for kids and beginners. Backed by UL certification, our printers provide comprehensive eco-friendly safety protection to put parents' minds at ease. We aim to make 3D printing accessible to all, not just tech experts. We iterated products around safety, ease and fun: full one-tap operation from unboxing, streamlined workflows and kid-focused interfaces. AI fuels easy creation, making home toy printing simple and delightful. Most importantly, children build creative thinking and problem-solving skills through play, fully aligned with STEAM education," said Amy Yuan, Global Brand Director of ugee.

Safety: Home-Grade Full-Spectrum Safety Protection Delivers Reliable In-home Usage

Marking an industry benchmark for home safety, Funbox features fully enclosed rounded-edge chassis paired with 12V low-voltage DC power supply complying with strict IEC safety norms to avoid electric shock risks. Equipped with exclusive H12 HEPA filter + activated carbon cotton dual air purification module, along with a 6010 large-sized active exhaust fan — the largest in its class. It has earned UL GREENGUARD, ASTM F963-23, EN71 & EN62115 international toy safety standards, and the device efficiently traps ultrafine particles and unpleasant odors generated during printing. Different from open-structured rivals like Bambu Lab A1 Mini with exposed high-temperature nozzles and unfiltered exhaust, Funbox supports stable overnight printing inside closed carpeted rooms, eliminating parents' core worries over indoor air pollution and accidental scalding. Real-time heating indicator alerts also remind users of hot nozzle status whenever replacing filaments or calibrating components for extra protection.

Ease of Use: Zero-Threshold Overall Design Lets Kids Operate Independently

In terms of usability, Funbox comes fully 100% pre-assembled right out of packaging with zero requirement for bed leveling, screw installation or complicated mechanical debugging. Adopting Wi-Fi 6 dual-band wireless connection and proprietary UFun mobile application, it delivers a peak print speed of 500mm/s and ultra-fine 0.05mm minimum layer precision. Three-tier hierarchical slicing modes covering Fast, Standard, and Fine satisfy diverse needs from preschool beginners to teen hobbyists. Built-in 2MP HD camera enables real-time remote monitoring and creative time-lapse shooting, while practical built-in functions including power-loss resume printing and filament jam auto-detection effectively reduce print failure rates and lower daily maintenance burden for both kids and guardians.

Fun & Creation: AI Powers Diversified Creation for Edutainment STEM Experience

Highlighting immersive creative fun and STEM education value, Funbox's proprietary AI ShapeGen algorithm realizes three intelligent generation modes: voice description, text input and hand-doodle conversion, instantly turning kids' casual sketches and random ideas into printable 3D models. The UFun App hosts a continuously updated rich resource library filled with toys, stationery, animal crafts and mechanical models, paired with serialized free online STEM tutorial courses that guide children to learn structural design and engineering logic during hands-on making. Unlike Toybox's closed ecosystem locking users into overpriced proprietary filaments, Funbox fully supports all mainstream universal 1.75mm PLA materials to cut long-term household operating costs and maximize creative freedom.

Pricing & Availability

Pre-order kicks off July 15 exclusively via official ugee website at preferential price $269 with complimentary 7 rolls of standard PLA filaments bundled for early-bird buyers.

About ugee

A global creative hardware enterprise distributing products across 100+ nations, ugee focuses on digital art equipment and educational STEM tools, extending its layout from drawing tablets to household 3D printing to fuel children's hands-on creativity.

SOURCE UGEE TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD