UGG TAPS CELEBRITY STYLIST JASON BOLDEN TO STYLE NEW GOLDENGLOW SANDAL ON ACTRESS & DJ ELLA BALINSKA

The new Classic Boot-turned-sandal celebrates the brand's heritage DNA of laidback California aesthetic, further embracing the spirit of self-expression, supporting a carefree lifestyle, and inspiring adventure into the unknown.

The UGG GoldenGlow Sandal, $100, serves as a key style in the Golden Collection, the brand's next installment of its seasonal Feels Like UGG campaign. Super lightweight and ultra-comfortable, the water-friendly GoldenGlow is a fully adjustable sandal. It's made from springy and supportive sugarcane EVA, ready to wear through rain and shine. Stacked on a platform with a lug sole and complete with a grippy footbed, this pair looks as dynamic as it'll feel.

The UGG® GoldenGlow Sandal is available now at UGG.com, UGG® stores, and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg .

About Jason Bolden

Jason Bolden is the co-founder of JSN STUDIO, a multidisciplinary design and styling firm based in Los Angeles. His approach to fashion is rooted in pushing boundaries, redefining staples, and collaborating with top talent to create iconic red-carpet, editorial, and advertising moments. Bolden's unique perspective and talents are showcased in his Netflix series, Styling Hollywood, and as a judge on Next in Fashion. In 2021, Otis College partnered with Bolden to launch Summer of Style, a six-day program that introduced high school students of color to the worlds of fashion, product, and interior design in an effort to widen the pipeline to these creative industries for underrepresented youth. His unparalleled expertise at weaving storytelling through fashion and branding has resulted in numerous campaigns and collaborations with luxury brands and high level talent across entertainment, music and sports

About Ella Balinska

Ella Balinska is a talented British actress and DJ who has made a name for herself both on and off the screen. She has showcased her acting abilities in both Hollywood and independent films, including Sony's 'Charlie's Angels', Blumhouse's 'Run Sweetheart Run', and Netflix's live-action 'Resident Evil' series. In addition, she has also lent her voice and likeness to the protagonist in Square Enix's video game 'Forspoken' for PlayStation 5. Balinska has several upcoming projects, including 'Marked Men' directed by Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook) and 'The Occupant', a solo survival film where she stars in the leading role and will also be her first step behind the camera as executive producer.

Apart from her acting career, Balinska is also a successful DJ and dance music producer. A combination of strength, elegance, and natural talent marks her performance. As a global ambassador for Cle de Peau Beauté, she continues to be a notable figure and role model in the fashion and beauty industry. Overall, Ella Balinska is a rising star who is making waves both on and off screen.

Press Contacts:

UGG®

Sarajane McQuaid

Associate PR Manager

Mobile: (913) 744-7553

[email protected]

Karla Otto New York

Erica Morelli

Senior Director

[email protected]

HIGH-RES CONTENT

Video & director credit: Alexandra Gavillet

Photography credit: Maddie Cordoba

Product profiles credit: UGG®

SOURCE UGG