UGG TURNS SURPLUS INTO STYLE WITH NEW 'REIMAGINED BY UGG™' COLLECTION

BRAND GIVES SURPLUS MATERIALS A NEW BEGINNING WITH FRESH TAKES ON ICONIC SILHOUETTES

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) unveils ReImagined by UGG, an offering crafted with preferred materials. Using leftover leathers and suedes, the collection creates new takes on iconic UGG® silhouettes like the Tasman and Classic Ultra Mini.

Classic Ultra Mini ReImagined, $150
Tasman ReImagined, $110
Serving as a direct response to surplus from the last few seasons, this offering utilizes excess fabrics that were ordered but never used for in-line products due to order cancellation or other product-related reasons. Rather than using the scraps for samples or pullover, UGG® is repurposing or reimagining them to bring a new product to life for consumers. While this offering acts as the first iteration of ReImagined by UGG, future collections will vary depending on multiple factors, including the amount of surplus materials available.

  • Classic Ultra Mini ReImagined, $150 + Tasman ReImagined, $110 – The Classic Ultra Mini ReImagined and Tasman ReImagined are now thoughtfully reimagined with carefully selected surplus suede and sheepskin from other styles by UGG®. When designing and building boots, sometimes there is extra material that does not get used. UGG® thought to create a new take on styles consumers already love with that material. This is reimagined UGG magic. On the outside, there is beautiful texture in an of-the-now patchwork design. On the inside, find unbelievably soft UGGplush crafted from repurposed wool and TENCEL Lyocell woven into a recycled polyester backing. Both styles are built on a sugarcane EVA outsole that is cushy and supportive and made from rapidly renewable, rainwater-nourished sugarcane. The suede and sheepskin are sourced from Leather Working Group-certified tanneries – which means they comply with best practices and positive social and environmental change for responsible leather production.

ReImagined by UGG is available now for purchase at UGG.com, UGG® stores, and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

About UGG®
Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg.

