UGREEN Expands NASync Lineup With iDX Series at CES 2026: Ultimate NAS with Secure Local AI

Setting New Standards with Secure Storage that Understands You and Your Data

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, announced a major expansion of its NASync smart storage ecosystem with the launch of the NASync iDX6011 and NASync iDX6011 Pro at CES 2026, two next-generation network-attached storage systems that dramatically accelerate performance while bringing advanced, fully local AI capabilities into homes, studios, and small businesses. They deliver lightning-fast data transfers, intelligent file management, and enterprise-grade security, and all without relying on the cloud.

Your Private Cloud Powered Ultimate by Secure Local Al

As data demands grow, traditional NAS systems can do little more than just store, without any ability to understand or assist. UGREEN redefines the category with an AI-native approach, transforming storage into an active, intelligent data partner. This positions the company at the forefront of AI NAS development, delivering efficient, reliable, and intelligent local data management.

Designed for creators, families, small businesses, and organizations that require uncompromising performance and airtight privacy, the NASync iDX Series represents a fundamental leap from passive storage to intelligent, high-performance local storage capable of real-time insights and control. With Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, high-capacity LPDDR5x memory, dual 10GbE networking, dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports and an advanced suite of on-device AI capabilities, they redefine how users discover, organize, protect, and interact with their data.

To provide a deeper understanding of the technology and its applications, UGREEN will host a launch event and panel discussion at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on January 7 at 10:00 AM. The session will be held at Booth #30025 in the LVCC South Hall. Benjamin Hacker, General Manager for Intel Client Connectivity Division, will be joined by Western Digital Director of HDD Marketing Brian Mallari, NAS expert and Reddit moderator Théo Fortin, and UGREEN AI Lab Director Kaijie Zhou.

AI That Lives on the Device and Not in the Cloud

At the center of the NASync iDX Series is UGREEN's new Local AI Engine, designed to give users cutting-edge intelligence without compromising privacy or uploading personal data to third-party servers. Key capabilities include:

Universal Search: Search for files the way you think, not the way computers do. Users can describe concepts, scenes, ideas, or partial memories, and the system instantly retrieves relevant documents, photos, app content, etc.

Search for files the way you think, not the way computers do. Users can describe concepts, scenes, ideas, or partial memories, and the system instantly retrieves relevant documents, photos, app content, etc. Uliya AI Chat: A built-in large language model enables users to ask natural questions about stored files, summarize documents, generate notes, and interact with a private knowledge base entirely offline.

A built-in large language model enables users to ask natural questions about stored files, summarize documents, generate notes, and interact with a private knowledge base entirely offline. AI Album: Can identify faces, animals, objects, scenes and text then automatically categorize and retrieve the correct images on command. Simply type "girl riding a bike" and the relevant images will appear instantly.

Can identify faces, animals, objects, scenes and text then automatically categorize and retrieve the correct images on command. Simply type "girl riding a bike" and the relevant images will appear instantly. Voice Memos: Audio recordings can be uploaded and transcribed, translated, and summarized on-device. Ideal for meetings, interviews, and classrooms.

Audio recordings can be uploaded and transcribed, translated, and summarized on-device. Ideal for meetings, interviews, and classrooms. AI File Organization: Select the files to organize,and documents, photos, and downloads are automatically sorted by type, date, and name, saving time and keeping everything neat, clear, and instantly searchable.

A Leap in Power and Performance

The new NASync iDX series delivers a major generational upgrade in processing power, storage capacity, and high-speed connectivity, offering users a choice between two models optimized for different workloads. Both systems feature Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors, up to 64GB LPDDR5x memory, dual 10GbE networking, and scalable storage up to 196TB, while the iDX6011 Pro adds expanded compute capabilities and pro-grade GPU acceleration via an OCuLink port.

iDX6011 Pro's OCuLink port enables high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity for external GPUs. It allows studios and power users to scale AI processing and rendering performance, transforming it into a hybrid NAS workstation.



iDX6011 iDX6011 Pro Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 125H Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 255H (more cores, higher turbo speed) Memory 32GB / 64GB LPDDR5x 64GB LPDDR5x Max Storage 196TB (6 SATA + 2 NVMe) 196TB (6 SATA + 2 NVMe) Networking Dual 10GbE (up to 20Gbps via aggregation) Dual 10GbE (up to 20Gbps via aggregation) OCuLink Port & LED Display NOT Supported Supported Ideal For Creators, families, prosumers Studios, production teams, AI-intensive workflows

Price and Availability

Pre-orders are open on nas.ugreen.com today. Customers can save up to $1,040 by reserving with a $30 deposit. The Kickstarter campaign will launch in March.

iDX6011 Pro (64GB RAM): $1,559 (MSRP $2,599)

(MSRP $2,599) iDX6011 (64GB RAM): $1,199 (MSRP $1,999)

(MSRP $1,999) iDX6011 (32GB RAM): $999 (MSRP $1,699)

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN has been dedicated to creating innovative electronic devices and accessories that are both technologically advanced and affordable for consumers. Its user-focused approach lies at the core of the brand, which has earned the trust of over 200 million users globally. Lately, the brand has expanded into innovative new fields, including AI-powered NAS solutions, further enhancing its commitment to meet evolving consumer needs.

For more information, please contact:

Gabrielle Wang (NA market): [email protected]

Polina Zhang (EU market): [email protected]

Other: [email protected]

More product pictures: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-9QFBSDGEvnUFEzB0JYI6obC3DIE7f_a

