UGREEN Unveils AI NAS Ecosystem at CES 2026, Spotlighting Smart Storage's Future

UGREEN presents a unified vision for smarter connected living, spanning intelligent storage, home security, and advanced charging.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading global consumer electronics brand, continued to advance its vision of "Activate Smarter Living" at CES 2026 by hosting a dedicated launch event during the show. At the event, UGREEN officially unveiled its latest AI-driven innovations across data, security, and power, including the NASync iDX Series AI NAS, the SynCare smart security ecosystem, and the Nexode Pro 300W GaN desktop charger. Together, these launches mark another step forward in UGREEN's ongoing efforts to deliver a smarter, more connected ecosystem grounded in local AI, intelligent storage, and privacy-first principles.

Activate Smarter Living

At the launch event, UGREEN showcased the NASync iDX Series as the central pillar of its intelligent storage lineup, offering a clear view of how AI-enabled storage can fit naturally into home and small business environments. Built as a private cloud powered by on-device AI, the NASync iDX Series is designed to make everyday data easier to manage, search, and use—while keeping it fully under users' control. With AI-assisted search, intelligent content organization, and offline interaction with stored files, UGREEN AI NAS moves beyond traditional storage by turning data into a more accessible, secure, and practical digital resource, without reliance on the cloud.

In conjunction with the product unveiling, UGREEN hosted a panel discussion titled "The Convergence of Intelligent Storage and AI: Powering Practical Applications and Shaping Industries." Moderated by technology commentator Gary Adcock, the discussion brought together voices from across the industry and community, including Kaijie Zhou, AI Lab Director at UGREEN; Théo Fortin, a representative of Reddit's NAS moderator community; Benjamin Hacker, General Manager of Intel's Client Connectivity Division (CCD); and Brian Mallari, Director of Technical Product Management at Western Digital.

During the discussion, UGREEN shared its long-term vision for AI NAS, while panelists explored several key topics shaping the future of intelligent storage. These included emerging AI trends and their impact on industry competition, real-world AI use cases already being integrated into everyday workflows, and the evolution of AI NAS as a foundational platform for home and small business environments. Throughout the conversation, participants consistently emphasized that secure, controllable on-device AI is essential to delivering practical, scalable, and privacy-first intelligent storage experiences.

Kaijie Zhou, UGREEN's AI Lab Director, noted that AI is entering a new phase where intelligence is moving from centralized cloud systems to local devices. By enabling AI to run directly on NAS, UGREEN is redefining AI NAS as a privacy-first intelligent edge platform that delivers faster response, greater reliability, and deeper personal relevance for users.

To translate this AI vision into real-world products, AI NAS must be built on two fundamental pillars: powerful local computing capabilities and reliable, scalable data storage. In this context, UGREEN has established deep collaborations with both Intel and Western Digital to form the technical foundation of its next-generation intelligent storage platform.

On the computing side, the core of UGREEN's AI NAS strategy is its close strategic collaboration with Intel. The NASync iDX Series is powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 255H, delivering high-performance multi-core computing designed to handle demanding workloads such as local AI inference, multitasking, and high-speed data processing. Featuring up to 16 cores and 16 threads, a maximum frequency of 5.1 GHz, and up to 96 TOPS of AI computing performance, the platform provides the compute headroom required to run advanced AI applications entirely on-device—reinforcing UGREEN's commitment to privacy-first, cloud-independent intelligence.

"The launch of the Ugreen AI NAS IDX series marks a transformative moment in edge computing. Integrating Intel's advanced hardware and software capabilities, the product represents a robust computing platform designed to bring AI closer to where data is generated. This innovation empowers businesses and creators to run local AI workloads with unmatched speed, efficiency, and reliability - delivering real-time insights and intelligent automation while safeguarding data privacy. Together with Ugreen, we are redefining what's possible for AI at the edge." Benjamin Hacker, General Manager of Client Connectivity Division, Intel Corporation

On the data side, as data volumes continue to grow across personal, creative, and professional environments, UGREEN views storage capacity as another critical pillar of practical AI NAS solutions. UGREEN believes that meaningful AI-powered storage must be built on large, reliable local data foundations, as data itself is the fuel that powers intelligent applications.

Guided by this philosophy, UGREEN has partnered with Western Digital, whose storage technologies enable the NASync iDX Series to support up to 196TB of scalable local storage. This level of capacity allows families, creators, and small businesses to securely retain vast amounts of data while providing the essential data foundation required to fully unlock advanced on-device AI applications.

On this topic, Brian Mallari, the Director of Technical Product Management at Western Digital, highlighted that AI unleashes incredible capabilities for businesses and content creators alike. WD HDDs are the indispensable infrastructure of AI—providing the scale, economics, and trust that make AI possible.

At CES 2026, UGREEN AI NAS received 9 media awards from leading technology outlets, including Tech Radar Pro and Android Headline. These recognitions reflect industry acknowledgment of UGREEN's approach to AI-powered storage—one that combines local AI computing, high-performance hardware, and large-capacity storage into a practical, privacy-first solution for modern homes and small businesses.

Price and Availability

Pre-orders are available now on nas.ugreen.com . Customers can save up to $1040 by reserving with $30. The Kickstarter campaign will launch in March.

iDX6011 Pro (64GB RAM): $1,559 (MSRP $2,599)

(MSRP $2,599) iDX6011 (64GB RAM): $1,199 (MSRP $1,999)

(MSRP $1,999) iDX6011 (32GB RAM): $999 (MSRP $1,699)

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN has been dedicated to creating innovative electronic devices and accessories that are both technologically advanced and affordable for consumers. Its user-focused approach lies at the core of the brand, which has earned the trust of over 200 million users globally. Lately, the brand has expanded into innovative new fields, including AI-powered NAS solutions, further enhancing its commitment to meet evolving consumer needs.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE UGREEN GROUP LIMITED