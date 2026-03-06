UGREEN Powers Next-Generation Workflows with the Launch of Two New Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Stations

UGREEN is expanding its Thunderbolt™ 5 portfolio in the United States with all-new Maxidok 17-in-1 and 10-in-1 docks, giving professionals, creators, and power users the ports, speed, and multi-display support they need for demanding workflows and cleaner desks.

The UGREEN Maxidok 17-in-1 delivers flagship-level performance with 17 ports, integrated M.2 SSD storage expansion up to 8TB, up to 120Gbps data transfers via Thunderbolt™ 5, and 240W total power for sustained high-load workflows. This Thunderbolt™ 5 dock supports single 8K or dual 6K displays on Thunderbolt™ 5-enabled Macs and other recent Apple hardware, and single or dual 8K displays on Windows.

The UGREEN Maxidok 10-in-1 delivers the same high-performance display output and up to 120Gbps data transfer as the flagship 17-in-1. It offers all the essential ports, true plug-and-play experience, 140W total power, and a quiet and clean design for everyday office workflows.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading global consumer technology brand, today announced the launch of two new Thunderbolt™ 5 docking stations designed to power next-generation desktop workflows. The new UGREEN Maxidok 17-in-1 and 10-in-1 Thunderbolt™ 5 docking stations will be available for pre-sale on the UGREEN official store from March 6, 2026, and on Amazon in the United States on March 24, 2026, offering next-level productivity for professionals, creators, home offices, and more.

Max Out Your Productivity

The UGREEN Maxidok 17-in-1 Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station represents the highest standard of performance, stability, and system integration in UGREEN's Thunderbolt™ 5 lineup. Designed for users running extreme, high-load workflows, it combines maximum expandability with sustained performance. Featuring 17 ports and integrated M.2 SSD storage expansion, the Maxidok 17-in-1 enables ultra-fast local storage access and unprecedented connectivity. It supports Thunderbolt™ 5 data transfer speeds up to 120Gbps, advanced multi-display configurations with single 8K or dual 6K output for Apple's latest MacBooks and Macs, and single or dual 8K output for Windows, and up to 240W total system power delivery. A zinc-aluminum alloy enclosure, paired with advanced thermal management and comprehensive circuit protection, ensures reliable use even under sustained high workloads.

As UGREEN's flagship Thunderbolt™ 5 dock, Maxidok 17-in-1 targets extreme performance-intensive workflows, while the Maxidok 10-in-1 is designed as a high-performance desktop hub for efficient office workflows, delivering speed, simplicity, and reliable everyday operation.

The Maxidok 10-in-1 delivers data transfer speeds up to 120Gbps and supports multi-display setups with single 8K or dual 6K output on Thunderbolt™ 5-enabled Macs and the newest MacBooks, and single or dual 8K output on Windows. It eliminates the need for additional adapters or DisplayLink drivers, enabling a seamless plug-and-play experience. The dock also provides 140W total system power, Gigabit Ethernet, and a quiet cooling system, making it ideal for clean, efficient desk setups in both home and office environments.

Together, the two Maxidok models form a Thunderbolt™ 5 docking portfolio that addresses core productivity needs across a wide spectrum of professional use cases. By connecting people, devices, and data more efficiently, UGREEN delivers on its slogan of "More For You" and enables a seamlessly connected and easy-to-manage digital lifestyle for users worldwide.

Price and Availability

The UGREEN Maxidok 17-in-1 Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station and UGREEN Maxidok 10-in-1 Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station will be available in the United States for pre-sale on the UGREEN official store from March 6, 2026, and on Amazon from March 24, 2026.

UGREEN Maxidok 17-in-1 Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station:

$389.99 USD (MSRP $499.99)

$389.99 USD (MSRP $499.99) UGREEN Maxidok 10-in-1 Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station:

$249.99 USD (MSRP $299.99)

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a global-leading consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

Media Contact

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

jade.li@ugreen.com

SOURCE UGREEN GROUP LIMITED