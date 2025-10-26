UGREEN Makes Strategic Entry into US Market with NASync Products Set for Walmart

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, is excited to announce that its NASync DXP2800 will arrive in 460 Walmart stores across the United States.

UGREEN has always been committed to providing innovative and high-quality products to consumers worldwide. The entry of our NASync products into Walmart's stores is a significant milestone in UGREEN's expansion into the United States market.

"As we continue to expand our presence in the US market, we're excited to launch the UGREEN NASync DXP2800 in 460 Walmart stores. Walmart's seamless online and offline experience, allows UGREEN to make intelligent data storage and management solutions accessible to a wider audience," said Nancy, Oversea Sales Director from UGREEN.

The NASync DXP2800, is the first NAS device to enter Walmart's stores and will be displayed in the Entertainment (Electronics) section of Walmart stores. The UGREEN NASync DXP2800 is a powerful NAS featuring an Intel N100 processor for demanding tasks like 4K video editing and virtual machines. With high-speed connectivity, it's ideal for businesses and consumers who need fast, centralized storage and backup.

Consumers can check store visibility for the DXP2800 via the Walmart APP. The DXP2800 is already available on Walmart.com, where users can view product details and place an order.

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN products have seamlessly integrated into millions of people's lives, supporting them at home, work, and on the road. From fast charging to smart storage, UGREEN continually provides reliability and performance you can depend on. With a user-focused approach at its core, the brand has earned the trust of over 200 million users worldwide.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity.

