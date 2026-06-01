UGREEN Unveils the "Game Day Kit" -- A Soccer Ball-Shaped Tracker and Fast-Charging Essentials for Every Game Day and Beyond

WILMINGTON, Del., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading global consumer technology company, today announced the launch of the UGREEN Game Day Kit, a smart travel essentials lineup designed for high-frequency on-the-go scenarios such as attending sports events, travel, and daily commutes. Combining the FineTrack 2, FineTrack Mini 2, and Nexode Power Bank 10000mAh 55W into one integrated everyday carry system, the kit keeps users connected, powered, and organized through every game day moment.

Go All Tournament Without a Loss

Timed to coincide with the big summer of soccer, the Game Day Kit is now available on Amazon and the UGREEN official store. UGREEN will also showcase the products at the FIFA Fan Festival in Los Angeles from June 11–14, 2026. With essentials fully tracked, users can "Go All Tournament Without a Loss".

FineTrack 2: Built for Visibility in Busy Moments

The UGREEN FineTrack 2 features powerful 110dB alerts and up to 5–7 years of battery life for dependable everyday tracking. Its unique soccer ball shape and fluorescent accents make it easy to spot in crowded environments like stadiums and transit hubs. It also supports Apple Find My for real-time tracking, along with item sharing and Lost Mode. Built for outdoor use, it features IP68-rated protection.

FineTrack Mini 2: Everyday Tracking Simplified

The FineTrack Mini 2 differs from the FineTrack 2 with its more compact, discreet form factor. It also features 110dB alerts and up to 7 years of battery life, with Apple Find My integration for reliable tracking.

FineTrack Mini 2 comes as a 4-pack with protective cases and key rings, while reflective strips on the tracker improve visibility in low-light environments.

Nexode Power Bank 10000mAh 55W: Reliable Power for Days Out

The Nexode Power Bank 10000mAh 55W delivers up to 55W fast charging in a compact design that's easy to hold. It supports multiple fast-charging protocols, powers up to three devices simultaneously, and can be fully recharged in around two hours.

An integrated cable and digital display make it easy to use on the go, whether during long days at sporting events or when traveling.

A Practical Set for On-the-Go Use

Together, the FineTrack trackers and Nexode Power Bank address two common challenges in high-mobility scenarios: keeping track of belongings and staying powered throughout the day. The lineup is designed as a practical, easy-to-carry system that fits naturally into both event settings and everyday life.

Price and Availability

The UGREEN FineTrack 2, FineTrack Mini 2 and Nexode Power Bank 10000mAh 55W are now available in the United States through the UGREEN Official Store and Amazon.

FineTrack 2

MSRP $19.99

FineTrack Mini 2

MSRP $45.99

Nexode Power Bank 10000mAh 55W

MSRP $54.99

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users. UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".



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SOURCE UGREEN GROUP LIMITED