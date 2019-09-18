UH Law Center diversity efforts draw national acclaim for fourth straight year

"I am honored that the Law Center has been recognized for its diversity programs with the HEED Award for the fourth year in a row," said Dean Leonard M. Baynes. "The Law Center prides itself on achieving diversity and excellence at the same time.

"Many thanks go to Professor Meredith Duncan, assistant dean of Diversity, Inclusion and Metropolitan Programs, and Kristen Guiseppi, the director of the UHLC Pre-Law Pipeline Program, for their tireless efforts to help us achieve our diversity goals."

HEED Award recipients are selected on the basis of an extensive application, detailing demographics of the faculty and student body, recruitment practices, mentoring and resource programs, community outreach, and other efforts designed to increase diversity.

"Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus," said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity.

"We are thrilled to be recognized nationally and awarded for our commitment to diversity and inclusion here at the Law Center," said Duncan, George Butler Research Professor of Law. "To be the only law school receiving such recognition for the second year in a row makes the honor all the more special."

The Law Center's award-winning Pre-Law Pipeline Program was among initiatives cited by the magazine. The program prepares undergraduates who are first generation, low income, or members of groups underrepresented in the legal profession for a career in law.

"We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive environment here at the Law Center," said Guiseppi. "I am proud of the work we do here, especially through our programs, clinics and institutes, which allows us to be part of the ongoing dialogue of diversity and inclusion practices. We are thankful, humbled, and honored by the continued recognition from INSIGHT Into Diversity for our efforts and initiatives."

