UH Law Center Secures Hicks Thomas LLP as Title Sponsor of Acclaimed Moot Court National Championship

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center's annual competition has a new name this year: The Hicks Thomas LLP Moot Court National Championship. Houston-based Hicks Thomas LLP, a leading litigation boutique established in 1997, has signed up as the event's exclusive sponsor.

"We are honored to partner with the University of Houston Law Center in supporting the Moot Court National Championship," said John Thomas, partner at Hicks Thomas. "This competition reflects the very essence of what it takes to succeed in the legal profession —rigor, creativity, and mastery of argumentation. These are the values that drive our firm, and we are proud to help cultivate the next generation of top-tier advocates."

Widely recognized as one of the most prestigious moot court invitational competitions in the country, the event brings together the top 16 moot court programs to compete and showcase appellate advocacy. This year's event took place January 23–25, 2025 at the Bob Casey United States Courthouse in Houston. The winning team was from Seton Hall University School of Law, represented by students Emma Taylor and Christopher Frey. Seton Hall also won the Best Brief award. The 2025 Best Speaker recognition went to Garfield McIntyre Jr. from the University of Georgia School of Law.

Hicks Thomas LLP's sponsorship reflects a shared vision with the University of Houston Law Center: a dedication to precision, preparation and the development of legal talent.

"We are immensely grateful to Hicks Thomas LLP for their generous support," said Director Amy Hawk of the Blakely Advocacy Institute at the UH Law Center. "The firm's sponsorship underscores the importance of moot court programs in legal education and helps us continue to provide a world-class experience for the participants. Together, we are empowering students to sharpen their written and oral advocacy skills and connect with leaders in the legal profession."

The 2025 Hicks Thomas LLP Moot Court National Championship focused on three days of exceptional legal argument and collaboration, with Hicks Thomas LLP playing an active role in judging rounds and the awards ceremony. Participants engaged with distinguished judges, prominent practitioners, and fellow students, gaining invaluable insights into the demands of real-world legal practice.

If you are interested in more information, please contact Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected] or Rashda Khan, Communications Director, 325-656-2824, [email protected].

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10.

UH Law Center awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers, institutes and programs that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center