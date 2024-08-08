UH Law Center to celebrate pioneering graduates and unveil Heritage Wall at September event

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center will honor early graduates whose journeys continue to influence today's legal landscape during the UH Law Pioneers Heritage Celebration on Friday, Sept. 20. These UH Law alumni graduated between 1960 and 1981, which was a tumultuous time in our nation coinciding with major change in our laws. Each graduate will provide insight into that past era and the lessons learned that are relevant in today's turbulent times.

The celebration will include remarks from State Bar of Texas President W. Stephen Benesh, a conversation with alumni moderated by UH Law Dean Leonard M. Baynes, an unveiling of the LGBTQ+ Heritage Wall and rededication of the African American and Hispanic Heritage Walls.

Speakers are:

Leonard M. Baynes, Dean, Hugh Roy and Lillie Cranz Cullen Distinguished Chair

W. Stephen Benesh, President of the State Bar of Texas, former Chair of the Texas Bar Foundation, and Partner at Bracewell

Tony Bonilla (J.D. '60), Partner, Bonilla and Chapa, P.C.

Judge Phyllis Randolph Frye (J.D. '81), retired Associate Judge, City of Houston Municipal Courts

(J.D. '81), retired Associate Judge, City of Houston Municipal Courts James M. Lemond (J.D. '70), retired Partner at Winstead

William Y. Sim (J.D. '69), Partner at Sim Law office

Justice Ruby Kless Sondock (J.D. '62), retired Texas Supreme Court Justice

Attendees can participate in person at the John M. O'Quinn Law Building, Sheena Courtroom, located at 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston, TX, or join online. The event is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT and qualifies for 2 hours of Texas MCLE credit.

To register, click here.

University of Houston Law Center media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-184, [email protected]; Bonnie Buffaloe, Communications Manager, 713-743-9137, [email protected].

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

