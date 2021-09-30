UH Law Center to co-convene second annual Black Lawyers Matter Conference in partnership with LSAC and SMU Dedman School of Law

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law school deans, professors and other leaders from legal academia and the profession will convene for the 2021 Black Lawyers Matter Conference, "Building Inclusive Excellence in Legal Education and Employment" from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Central on Oct. 15. The event is being held by the University of Houston Law Center, SMU Dedman School of Law, and the Law School Admission Council.

Building on the dialogue started at the inaugural Black Lawyers Matter Conference in 2020, it will examine and expand on how law schools and legal employers can build and develop cultures, structures, and practices better geared toward inclusion and equality in lawyer formation. With the understanding that formation extends from pre-law through employment, the conference will explore best practices for both legal educators and legal employers. The conference will encourage and support law schools and legal employers in focusing on reforms that will help minoritized students thrive during law school and in their careers.

"We and the other law schools have much more work to do in diversifying our faculties, staff and student bodies," said Dean Leonard M. Baynes. "Without a critical mass, how do we ensure that students of color are not isolated, marginalized or tokenized?"

"I am so grateful to have the opportunity to work in partnership with the University of Houston Law Center and LSAC to continue these critically important conversations," said Dean Jennifer Collins, Judge James Noel Dean and Professor of Law at SMU Dedman School of Law. "In addition to discussing the essential work that law schools need to do, we will also be discussing the steps legal employers must take to recruit, support and retain diverse lawyers in the workplace."

"The BLM event and related conversations and actions that happen year-round are critical to helping us truly reach equal access and opportunity for all," added Kellye Y. Testy, president and CEO of the Law School Admission Council. "I'm grateful to Dean Baynes, Dean Collins, and the BLM 2021 planning committee, and for the leadership and innovation that our member schools demonstrate time and time again."

Throughout a robust agenda that includes opening and closing remarks, two keynote speakers, and four sessions, participants will analyze the current hiring ecosystem and its relation to developing a diverse and culturally competent law faculty. Other topics on the agenda include the curriculum and pedagogy of legal education, re-envisioning the hiring process for new lawyers, and best practices in lawyer retention and career development.

Additional sponsors for the conference include the American Bar Association, the Association of American Law Schools, and the National Association for Law Placement.

Click here to register for 2021 Black Lawyers Matter Conference.

Click the complete agenda for the 2021 Black Lawyers Matter Conference.

Click here to view the full 2021 Black Lawyers Matter Conference Planning Committee.

