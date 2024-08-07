UH Law Center to host CLE series on recent Supreme Court decisions

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) will present a three-part Continuing Legal Education (CLE) series focused on pivotal U.S. Supreme Court decisions from the 2023-2024 term. The series scheduled for August, September, and October aims to provide comprehensive insights into recent and impactful rulings.

"This past Supreme Court session saw the justices weigh in on major decisions that impact our society. The importance of providing knowledge about these cases cannot be overstated, as the CLEs are part of our broader effort to engage the community in legal issues," said Leonard M. Baynes, Dean, Hugh Roy and Lillie Cranz Cullen Distinguished Chair and Professor of Law at UH Law. "Through the CLE program, the law faculty provides accurate information and understanding of these landmark cases, and the viewers gain knowledge of how these decisions affect the law, society, and their lives."

Kicking off on Aug. 8, the 2024 U.S. Supreme Court Update will cover the First Amendment's applicability to social media companies, the Second Amendment and gun regulation, reproductive regulation, presidential immunity, ballot eligibility, and the January 6 prosecutions.

On Sept. 10, the series will delve into the U.S. Supreme Court's overruling of the Chevron doctrine. The final installment, slated for Oct. 9, will present a multi-disciplinary discussion on reproductive regulation since the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

"We couldn't offer the breadth of CLE topics without the expertise and support of our faculty both as programming organizers and participants. They recognize the value of sharing their knowledge with the legal community," said Kristina Van Arsdel, Director of Continuing Legal Education at the UHLC.

UH Law CLE events typically attract approximately 250 attendees. While most participants are based in Texas, the program draws viewers from around the nation and even speakers from around the world. The reach and impact of the CLE programs have significantly grown, especially through virtual sessions and on-demand offerings.

For more information on upcoming CLE events, visit law.uh.edu/cle/.

