UH Law Center's Professor Thompson to discuss state of forensic science at Houston Museum of Natural Science

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Houston Law Center Professor Sandra Guerra Thompson will explain how forensic science in Houston has dramatically changed during the past decade in a lecture presented in partnership with the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

"The Real CSI: Getting Forensic Science Right" will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the Wortham Giant Screen Theatre.

"DNA evidence has uncovered that innocent people have been convicted of heinous crimes by jurors who have trusted the opinions of expert witnesses in forensics," Thompson, director of the Law Center's Criminal Justice Institute, said. "How could forensic science get it wrong if it is 'science?' "

"How can judges distinguish good science from junk science to prevent miscarriages of justice? Ideally, analysts should be able to point to data about the test's reliability. But what if that data doesn't exist?"

Thompson, the author of "Cops in Lab Coats," will explain how Houston's forensics lab has transformed to become the only forensic laboratory in the world where analysts in six fields are regularly monitored through an ambitious blind proficiency testing program, which checks whether they reached the expected result in mock forensic tests.

"Exploring new ways of applying science to traditionally non-related topics is a wonderful way to transform folks into science fans," said Amy Featherston Potts, director of adult education at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. "In this capacity, the museum is thrilled to partner with the Criminal Justice Institute at the University of Houston Law Center to highlight Sandra Guerra Thompson's work in transforming questionable forensics into scientifically valid evidence."

The Houston Forensic Science Center, established by the city of Houston in 2014 to replace the Houston Police Department Crime Lab, has instituted a vast blind proficiency testing program for quality assurance. Over time, the program will generate the statistical data needed to calculate the "error rates" of six forensic science disciplines: forensic biology (DNA), latent prints, firearms, toxicology, digital and multimedia evidence, and seized drugs. Five years after its creation, the HFSC has risen to national and international prominence for its quality assurance program, which promotes accuracy in the testing of crime scene evidence.

Continuing legal education credit for the lecture is pending.

Click here to RSVP to the event or visit www.hmns.org/lectures.

