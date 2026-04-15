UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Board Resignations Allegedly Concealed Governance Crisis: Levi & Korsinsky

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Concealed Board Destabilization That Cost UHG Shareholders Over 73%

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When six of seven board members resign because a controlling shareholder refuses to relinquish power, that information fundamentally changes the risk profile of every outstanding share." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq., Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: May 19, 2025 through February 22, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

UHG shares collapsed from $4.26 to $1.15 per share, a cumulative loss of $3.11 per share (73%) across three disclosure events. The Court has set June 9, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Governance Collapse and Its Concealment

The lawsuit asserts that United Homes failed to disclose that its founder and controlling stockholder was taking deliberate actions to destabilize the Company's corporate governance. According to the action, six of seven directors were prepared to resign because the controlling stockholder refused to step down or empower management, yet the Company continued to represent that it was pursuing strategic alternatives to "maximize shareholder value."

The mass board departure triggered a cascade of consequences the Company had not warned shareholders about:

Auditors, lenders, land banking partners, and insurers expressed concern about ongoing corporate governance

The Company faced potential noncompliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605 corporate governance requirements

Loan covenant compliance became a subject of tense discussions with creditors

The Company acknowledged it could not guarantee counterparties would continue doing business with UHG

Management warned that without an adequate Audit Committee, UHG would be unable to obtain an audit opinion

The operational fallout created conditions that the complaint contends paved the way for a forced sale at a steep discount

Why Governance Instability Allegedly Matters to Investors

As alleged, none of the governance deterioration was disclosed until October 20, 2025, when the simultaneous announcement of the strategic review conclusion and the board resignations sent UHG shares down 52% in a single session. The action claims that management knew the controlling stockholder's refusal to cede authority was driving directors away and threatening the Company's relationships with critical business partners, yet continued to assure the market that the strategic review was proceeding in shareholders' best interests.

The 3Q25 10-Q subsequently acknowledged that "the recent announcement regarding the planned resignations of substantially all of the members of UHG's board of directors has caused significant operational difficulty," as detailed in the action.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UHG Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the UHG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased UHG stock or securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did UHG stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 73%, a cumulative decline of $3.11 per share, after a series of corrective disclosures revealed concealed governance instability and a forced sale at a significant discount. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do UHG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my UHG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP