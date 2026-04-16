UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After CFO Allegedly Certified Misleading Disclosures: SueWallSt

Executive Accountability: Keith Feldman Named in Securities Action Alleging $3.11 Per Share in Investor Losses

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors that Keith Feldman, Chief Financial Officer of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG), is named as a defendant in a securities class action filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from the UHG securities action . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or call (888) SueWallSt.

UHG shares declined from $4.26 to $1.15 over the course of three corrective disclosures, a cumulative loss of $3.11 per share, or 73%. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 9, 2026.

Feldman's Role During the Class Period

As CFO throughout the Class Period, Feldman oversaw the Company's financial reporting and SEC filings while controlling shareholder Michael Nieri allegedly maneuvered to force a below-market sale of United Homes. The complaint identifies Feldman as possessing the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's reports, press releases, and presentations to securities analysts and institutional investors. As named in the action, Feldman had access to material non-public information and knew that adverse facts had not been disclosed to the investing public.

What Feldman Allegedly Certified

The action charges that Feldman signed SEC filings, including the Company's Form 10-Q for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, which contained certifications regarding the effectiveness of disclosure controls and procedures. Specifically:

Feldman certified that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were "effective" as of June 30, 2025, while Nieri was allegedly taking steps to devalue the Company

taking steps to devalue the Company Feldman certified disclosure controls were again "effective" as of September 30, 2025, after six of seven board members had resigned over Nieri's refusal to cede control

These certifications were made while the Company was allegedly concealing that Nieri intended to force a sale at a significant discount to market value

concealing that Nieri intended to force a sale at a significant discount to market value The complaint contends Feldman was provided with copies of the Company's reports prior to their issuance and had the ability to prevent their issuance or cause corrections

Section 20(a) Context for Keith Feldman

Under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, individuals who control a company that violates securities laws may be held jointly and severally liable for those violations. The pleading asserts that Feldman, by virtue of his position as CFO, possessed the authority to direct the content of the Company's public filings and the obligation to ensure their accuracy. Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906 imposed personal certification obligations on Feldman regarding the accuracy and completeness of the Company's financial disclosures.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When a CFO certifies that disclosure controls are effective, investors rely on that representation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether you can recover UHG investment losses or call ☎(212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 9, 2026

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

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Frequently Asked Questions About the UHG Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the UHG lawsuit? A: The complaint names United Homes Group, Inc. and individual defendants including Michael Nieri (Executive Chairman and controlling stockholder), John G. Micenko, Jr. (CEO), and Keith Feldman (CFO), all of whom signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: Who is eligible to join the UHG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased UHG stock or securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my UHG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com