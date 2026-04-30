UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Destabilized Its Operations: SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Operational Destabilization That Drove UHG Through Multiple Price Corrections

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased UHG securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

United Homes' shares lost $3.11 per share across three corrective disclosures, a cumulative decline of 73%. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 9, 2026.

How a Homebuilder's Operations Allegedly Unraveled From Within

A residential homebuilder cannot sustain closings, maintain lender relationships, or deliver shareholder returns without a functioning board of directors, stable counterparty relationships, and compliant corporate governance. The action contends that United Homes lost all three in rapid succession after its controlling stockholder, who held 79% of the voting power, refused conditions that would have empowered management to execute the Company's strategic plan. The filing states that six of seven board members resigned as a direct consequence, leaving a single director in place and triggering a cascade of operational disruption.

Alleged Operational Impact by the Numbers

The lawsuit chronicles the measurable fallout from the governance collapse:

Home closings fell to 262 in Q3 2025, a 29% decrease from 369 in Q3 2024

Revenue dropped to $90.8 million, a 23% decline from $118.6 million the prior year

The Company entered tense discussions about maintaining compliance with loan covenants

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605 compliance was jeopardized by the inability to seat independent directors on the Audit Committee

Management warned that if the Company could not seat replacement directors, it would be unable to obtain an audit opinion, triggering defaults under its debt arrangements

Counterparty Confidence and the Lending Relationship

As detailed in the action, United Homes acknowledged that "numerous key counterparties, including UHG's auditors, lenders, land banking partners, and insurers have expressed concern regarding UHG's ongoing corporate governance." The complaint asserts that this operational instability was not an unforeseeable market event but rather the predictable result of actions taken by the Company's controlling stockholder to consolidate power and force an eventual sale at a steep discount. The Company itself admitted these difficulties "caused significant operational difficulty" and warned such difficulties could "continue and potentially increase."

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the stability of the Company's operations and governance while its controlling stockholder was allegedly taking actions that predictably undermined both," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Investors have until June 9, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UHG Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the UHG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased UHG stock or securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did UHG stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 73%, a cumulative decline of $3.11 per share, across three corrective disclosures between October 2025 and February 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the UHG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges United Homes made materially false or misleading statements regarding its strategic review process and the controlling stockholder's intentions, while concealing actions that destabilized the Company's board, operations, and counterparty relationships. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do UHG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my UHG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:\

SueWallSt\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com