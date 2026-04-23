UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Filed Inadequate Disclosures: SueWallSt

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were United Homes Group's Risk Warnings Adequate While Insiders Allegedly Orchestrated a $3.11 Per Share Loss?

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt examines the adequacy of United Homes Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: UHG) risk disclosures during a period when shareholders lost $3.11 per share, a cumulative decline of 73%. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate UHG disclosures. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Shareholders who purchased UHG securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026 and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 9, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

United Homes Group's SEC filings contained risk factor language acknowledging that its strategic alternatives process "may not be successful" and "may be disruptive to UHG's operations and employee base." The Company's Q3 2025 Form 10-Q further acknowledged that "the recent announcement regarding the planned resignations of substantially all of the members of UHG's board of directors has caused significant operational difficulty."

On their face, these disclosures appeared to alert investors to risks. But the securities action challenges whether these warnings were sufficient given what the Company's controlling shareholder, who held 79% of voting power, was allegedly doing behind the scenes.

What the Lawsuit Contends Was Missing

The complaint charges that while generic risk language warned of potential disruption, the filings omitted material facts that would have transformed investor understanding:

The controlling shareholder allegedly intended to force a sale of the Company at a price far below market value

intended to force a sale of the Company at a price far below market value Actions were allegedly being taken to devalue the Company's financial condition

being taken to devalue the Company's financial condition The controlling shareholder allegedly leveraged his supermajority voting power to force the resignation of six of seven board members who sought to empower management

leveraged his supermajority voting power to force the resignation of six of seven board members who sought to empower management The "maximize shareholder value" language in SEC filings allegedly masked a scheme that served one shareholder's interests at the expense of public investors

masked a scheme that served one shareholder's interests at the expense of public investors Discussions with lenders, auditors, and insurers about covenant compliance and governance failures were not disclosed until after the board had already collapsed

Regulatory Reality: Boilerplate vs. Specific Known Problems

The gap between what was disclosed and what was allegedly known illustrates a core principle of securities law: generic cautionary language does not insulate a company from liability when specific, concrete risks are already materializing internally.

The Company's 10-Q filings certified that "disclosure controls and procedures are effective" at the same time the lawsuit alleges insiders knew the controlling shareholder was undermining the very strategic review the Company had announced. The action contends these certifications were misleading.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company tells investors it is exploring ways to 'maximize shareholder value' while its controlling shareholder is allegedly taking steps to force a below-market sale, the disclosure framework has failed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The securities action asserts that United Homes' cautionary statements were inadequate because they warned of hypothetical risks while allegedly concealing that those risks had already become reality. Saying a strategic review "may not be successful" is materially different from disclosing that the Company's controlling shareholder was allegedly blocking the board from empowering management and refusing to step aside, conduct that led directly to the mass resignation of six directors.

The stock fell from $4.26 to $1.15 across three corrective disclosures, and the Company ultimately agreed to a $1.18 per share cash-out, more than 50% below its trading price the day before the merger announcement.

Speak with an attorney about whether UHG's disclosures were adequate or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 9, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UHG Lawsuit

Q: When did United Homes Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 19, 2025 to February 22, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures on October 20, 2025, November 6, 2025, and February 23, 2026, each causing significant stock price declines.

Q: What specific misstatements does the UHG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges United Homes Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding its strategic review process and its controlling shareholder's intentions, claiming the Company was pursuing alternatives to "maximize shareholder value" while the controlling shareholder was allegedly engineering a forced sale at a deep discount. When the true circumstances were revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do UHG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my UHG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com