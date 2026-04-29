UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Enabled Forced Sale: Levi & Korsinsky

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims Against UHG's Executive Chairman, CEO, and CFO

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG) of a pending securities class action naming three senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: May 19, 2025 through February 22, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

UHG shares collapsed from $4.49 to $1.15 per share across three corrective disclosures, a cumulative decline of approximately 74%, after Nieri's alleged scheme to force a below-market sale was revealed. The Court has set June 9, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

The securities action identifies three officers who allegedly possessed the power to control the contents of United Homes' SEC filings, press releases, and investor communications:

Michael Nieri — Founder, CEO (2004 to October 2024), Executive Chairman (October 2024 to present). Nieri held 79% of voting power through 100% ownership of Class B shares and 68.8% of Class A shares. The complaint charges that Nieri intended to force a sale of the Company at a steep discount while publicly claiming the strategic review would "maximize shareholder value."

— Founder, CEO (2004 to October 2024), Executive Chairman (October 2024 to present). Nieri held 79% of voting power through 100% ownership of Class B shares and 68.8% of Class A shares. The complaint charges that Nieri intended to force a sale of the Company at a steep discount while publicly claiming the strategic review would "maximize shareholder value." John G. Micenko, Jr. — CEO from May 19, 2025. Micenko signed SEC filings and issued press releases during the Class Period that allegedly omitted Nieri's campaign to devalue the Company.

— CEO from May 19, 2025. Micenko signed SEC filings and issued press releases during the Class Period that omitted Nieri's campaign to devalue the Company. Keith Feldman — CFO at all relevant times. Feldman certified the accuracy of quarterly reports that allegedly concealed the true state of corporate governance and Nieri's controlling influence over the strategic process.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The action asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which imposes liability on individuals who control entities that violate Section 10(b). As pleaded, each Individual Defendant possessed the authority to prevent the issuance of allegedly misleading statements or to cause them to be corrected. Each had access to material non-public information, including the fact that Nieri was allegedly taking actions to devalue the Company and force director resignations rather than empower management.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Both the CEO and CFO certified the Company's 10-Q filings for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. These certifications affirmed that:

Disclosure controls and procedures were effective

The filings did not contain untrue statements of material fact

The filings did not omit material facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading

The complaint contends these certifications were false because the filings failed to disclose that Nieri was leveraging his controlling interest to force a transaction that was not in the best interests of public shareholders.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives certify SEC filings under Sarbanes-Oxley, they accept personal responsibility for the truthfulness of those disclosures." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UHG Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the UHG lawsuit? A: The complaint names United Homes Group, Inc. and individual defendants Michael Nieri (Executive Chairman and controlling stockholder), John G. Micenko, Jr. (CEO), and Keith Feldman (CFO), all of whom signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the UHG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges United Homes made materially false or misleading statements regarding the purpose and conduct of its strategic review, claiming the process was designed to "maximize shareholder value" while Nieri was allegedly forcing a below-market sale for his own benefit. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my UHG shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before June 9, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP