UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Nieri Allegedly Concealed Forced Sale Plan: Levi & Korsinsky

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before United Homes Shareholders Lost $3.11 Per Share

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased UHG stock between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026

Lost money on your United Homes investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

UHG shares collapsed from $4.26 to $1.15 per share across three corrective disclosures, a cumulative decline of 73%. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 9, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that insiders at United Homes possessed knowledge of a scheme by the Company's founder and 79% voting-power holder to force a sale of the Company at a steep discount, while publicly telling shareholders the opposite. On May 19, 2025, a strategic review was announced purportedly to "maximize shareholder value." Behind this public commitment, the lawsuit maintains, the controlling stockholder was taking steps to devalue the Company and pressure independent directors into resignation.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint chronicles a series of warning signs that were visible internally but hidden from public investors:

Six of seven board members prepared to resign unless the controlling stockholder relinquished his position and compensation, signaling a severe internal governance breakdown

The Company's auditors, lenders, land banking partners, and insurers all expressed concern about corporate governance following the mass resignation

Compliance with loan covenants was thrown into question, threatening the Company's ability to operate

Retention agreements paying executives 100% of base salary were executed on November 6, 2025, suggesting internal awareness of instability

Despite publicly claiming the Company would remain independent, the controlling stockholder ultimately forced a sale at $1.18 per share, more than 50% below the prior trading price

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

Plaintiffs contend that while management publicly stated the strategic review remained "ongoing" and that the Company was making "progress on a number of fronts," key insiders knew the independent board was in open conflict with the controlling stockholder. The Q2 2025 10-Q certified that disclosure controls were "effective," even as the governance crisis deepened behind closed doors.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

What Investors Were Not Told

The action alleges four categories of concealed information: (1) the controlling stockholder intended to force a sale; (2) he was actively devaluing the Company's financial condition; (3) he leveraged 79% voting control to push out dissenting directors; and (4) he was not acting in shareholders' best interests despite public assurances to the contrary. When the $1.18 per share cash-out was announced on February 23, 2026, shares lost 51.68% in a single session.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 9, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UHG Lawsuit

Q: When did United Homes Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 19, 2025 to February 22, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures on October 20, 2025, November 6, 2025, and February 23, 2026, each causing significant stock declines.

Q: What specific misstatements does the UHG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges United Homes made materially false or misleading statements regarding its commitment to maximizing shareholder value through a strategic review, while concealing the controlling stockholder's intent to force a below-market sale and his actions to destabilize the board and devalue the Company.

Q: What do UHG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my UHG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP