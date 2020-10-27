UK benefits from one of the largest investments in the ATM industry for a decade

MISSOULA, Mont., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Office has made one of the biggest investments in the ATM industry for more than a decade, partnering with Cennox to deliver the latest cash-dispensing machines for communities across the UK in a programme that demonstrates "a clear commitment to access to cash in the community."

In mid-October, the Treasury announced a six-week Call for Evidence looking at how to ensure access to cash, amid growing concerns that local communities have little access to notes and coins due to the closure of bank branches and ATMs, leading the UK to sleepwalk into becoming a cashless society.

The Post Office will invest £16million over the next four years, including a commitment to retain 60 specific locations where communities have no access to free-to-use ATMs in the area.

Richard Grimmer, Managing Director of Cennox UK & Ireland, said: "At a time when the debate continues around access to cash in communities, this commitment by the Post Office to invest in customer choice, by transforming its self-service network is a hugely positive announcement that will be welcomed by millions of people up and down the country.

"Being able to support the Post Office in delivering this strategic vision is incredibly exciting and we feel proud that Cennox has been asked to deliver this customer-centric solution."

Martin Kearsley, Banking Director at the Post Office, added: "This is one of the largest investment programmes in the free-to-use ATM market for over a decade. Millions of people rely on cash every day and we are ensuring anyone who wants cash can get it whichever way is most convenient for them."

Grimmer believes that, despite evidence that use of cash is steadily falling, these community-led initiatives will be a lifeline for people across the UK.

"We understand that free and convenient access to cash is vital for millions across the country and this investment by the Post Office shows that there is a clear commitment to access to cash in the community," he added.

As the market leader in the execution and ongoing support for complex roll-out programmes, Cennox was selected by the Post Office for its experience in the ATM and banking sector, as well as wider service capabilities that are benefitting businesses across multiple industries.

