UL Grants InvisibleShield First-Ever Verification Mark for High Energy Visible Blue Light Mitigation and True Color Preservation

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, today announced that InvisibleShield®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and a leading global innovator in screen protection, has received its first global UL Verified Mark for reducing high energy visible (HEV) blue light emissions while preserving a digital device's true screen colors.

The UL Verified Mark was granted after a series of objective, science-based assessments was conducted at UL's Optical Radiation Laboratory located at Research Triangle Park in Raleigh/Durham, N.C. The tests utilized a scanning spectroradiometer with double monochromator—a state-of-the-art system that measures both the wavelength and radiance of optical radiation emitted from a light source. For the InvisibleShield analysis, the radiance emitted from a light source before and after the application of the InvisibleShield screen protector confirmed an HEV blue light emission reduction of at least 15 percent.

In addition, the assessments verified that the InvisibleShield Glass+ VisionGuard screen protector with Eyesafe® technology, while reducing HEV blue light emissions, helps preserve a device display's overall color performance. In partnership with Healthe®, the maker of Eyesafe products and technologies to manage high-energy visible blue light, InvisibleShield determined that the correlated color temperature (CCT), a measure of color appearance, of 250K or less results in an insignificant color change on the device's screen. Tests concluded and verified that after the application of the InvisibleShield screen protector there was a CCT shift of less than 250K.

"We felt it was key to consumer confidence in our brand to have our marketing claim verified by UL, a trusted, science-based, third-party lab," said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG Inc. "We are thrilled to be the first manufacturer in the screen protection industry to receive this UL Verified Mark for the reduction of harmful HEV blue light emissions."

According to the Nielsen Company1, the average person spends more than 9 hours on screens per day. And according to The Vision Council, nearly 70 percent of people with multiple devices use two or more devices simultaneously2.

"High-energy blue light has been linked to digital eye strain which can contribute to dry and irritated eyes, reduced attention span, sleep disruption and sleep loss, and blurred vision," Ahern said. "Blue light is emitted by almost every light source, including our phone screens. Because we spend so many hours on digital devices, this increased exposure to harmful HEV blue light may result in symptoms of eye strain. We feel consumers are looking for a product that will reduce blue light exposure so they can better enjoy their time with their digital devices. Having UL verify our blue light reduction claim for InvisibleShield is both good for our customers and for our business."

According to a study by Label Insight, a company that promotes purchase-driven transparency, more than 90 percent of consumers personally verify brand packaging claims by checking labels and searching for information on third-party sites3. UL's independent marketing claim verification process scrutinizes the validity of specific claims and statements, giving consumers a way to separate verified fact from fiction.

"We empower trust by helping demonstrate how a brand and its products are responsible and worthy of consumer confidence," said Michael Sakamoto, senior business development manager for UL's connected technologies business unit. "We are excited that our methods confirmed that InvisibleShield is delivering on their claims."

