Recent UL testing confirms that luminaires with magnetic ballasts intended for F40T12 fluorescent lamps may pose a risk of electric shock during installation of LED lamps intended for direct substitution of a fluorescent lamp while the circuit is energized. To date, UL has not received any reports of persons receiving an electric shock while replacing lamps on these older magnetic 40 watt ballasts.

Magnetic ballasts intended for F40T12 fluorescent lamps have not been available in the marketplace for many years. However, given their prior widespread use, these magnetic ballasts may still be in service in some older installations. To enhance safety, UL always recommends that all luminaires be deenergized during lamp installation or replacement.

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

Michelle Press

Communications Director, UL LLC

847.664.1966

Michelle.Press@ul.com

Release No. 18PN-17

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-warns-of-potential-hazard-with-led-lamp-and-magnetic-ballast-combinations-release-18pn-17-300648316.html

SOURCE UL LLC

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

