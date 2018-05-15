UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous Direct Replacement LED Tube Lamps (Release 18PN-01)

News provided by

UL LLC

09:00 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Archipelago Lighting and LifeBulb direct replacement LED tube lamps, identified below, are identified for applications not certified by UL LLC and may pose a fire hazard. The LED tube lamps are identified for multiple application methods, but are not intended for line voltage applications.

The lamps are marked with illustrations indicating they can be used in direct power/line voltage applications. The lamp illustrations depict the tube lamp with the wording "With ballast" or "Direct AC Input." If the direct replacement LED tube lamps, identified below, are installed in a direct power/line voltage application, in accordance with their markings, they may overheat posing a potential fire hazard.

UL has certified the Archipelago Lighting and LifeBulb direct replacement LED tube lamps, identified below, for Type A applications (direct replacement for electronic ballasts) only.

Lamps produced by Archipelago Lighting and LifeBulb that are marked "Direct Replacement for T832W Lamps Only" are authorized to bear the UL Mark and are not covered by this notice.

Name of Products: 
Direct Replacement LED tube Lamps:
Archipelago Lighting or LifeBulb, Models:

LBU8F1841, LBUFF1850, LBU8F2241, LBU8F2250, LTF8F180041U1, LT8F180050U1, LT8F220041U1, LT8F220050U1

Units: Approximately 180,000

Date of Manufacture:  November 2016 through April 2017

Identification on the Products:
The products bear a UL Mark and the following:

Archipelago Lighting
(cULus Mark)
LISTED
LED Lamp
E469867

or

LifeBulbTM
(cULus Mark)

LISTED
LED Lamp
E469867

To view photos, click here.

Manufactured by: Zhejiang CH Lighting Co. LTD, Shangyu, Zhejiang,China

Known to be distributed and sold by: 1000Lightbulbs.com and other retailers

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com

Michelle Press
Communications Director
UL LLC
847.664.1966
Michelle.Press@ul.com
Release No. 18PN-01

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-warns-of-potentially-hazardous-direct-replacement-led-tube-lamps-release-18pn-01-300648306.html

SOURCE UL LLC

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

Also from this source

09:00 ET UL Warns of Potential Hazard With LED Lamp and Magnetic Ballast...

Apr 30, 2018, 10:18 ET UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Portable Luminaires (Release...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous Direct Replacement LED Tube Lamps (Release 18PN-01)

News provided by

UL LLC

09:00 ET