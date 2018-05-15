UL Warns of Potentially Hazardous Direct Replacement LED Tube Lamps (Release 18PN-01)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the Archipelago Lighting and LifeBulb direct replacement LED tube lamps, identified below, are identified for applications not certified by UL LLC and may pose a fire hazard. The LED tube lamps are identified for multiple application methods, but are not intended for line voltage applications.
The lamps are marked with illustrations indicating they can be used in direct power/line voltage applications. The lamp illustrations depict the tube lamp with the wording "With ballast" or "Direct AC Input." If the direct replacement LED tube lamps, identified below, are installed in a direct power/line voltage application, in accordance with their markings, they may overheat posing a potential fire hazard.
UL has certified the Archipelago Lighting and LifeBulb direct replacement LED tube lamps, identified below, for Type A applications (direct replacement for electronic ballasts) only.
Lamps produced by Archipelago Lighting and LifeBulb that are marked "Direct Replacement for T832W Lamps Only" are authorized to bear the UL Mark and are not covered by this notice.
Name of Products:
Direct Replacement LED tube Lamps:
Archipelago Lighting or LifeBulb, Models:
LBU8F1841, LBUFF1850, LBU8F2241, LBU8F2250, LTF8F180041U1, LT8F180050U1, LT8F220041U1, LT8F220050U1
Units: Approximately 180,000
Date of Manufacture: November 2016 through April 2017
Identification on the Products:
The products bear a UL Mark and the following:
Archipelago Lighting
(cULus Mark)
LISTED
LED Lamp
E469867
or
LifeBulbTM
(cULus Mark)
LISTED
LED Lamp
E469867
To view photos, click here.
Manufactured by: Zhejiang CH Lighting Co. LTD, Shangyu, Zhejiang,China
Known to be distributed and sold by: 1000Lightbulbs.com and other retailers
