The lamps are marked with illustrations indicating they can be used in direct power/line voltage applications. The lamp illustrations depict the tube lamp with the wording "With ballast" or "Direct AC Input." If the direct replacement LED tube lamps, identified below, are installed in a direct power/line voltage application, in accordance with their markings, they may overheat posing a potential fire hazard.

UL has certified the Archipelago Lighting and LifeBulb direct replacement LED tube lamps, identified below, for Type A applications (direct replacement for electronic ballasts) only.

Lamps produced by Archipelago Lighting and LifeBulb that are marked "Direct Replacement for T832W Lamps Only" are authorized to bear the UL Mark and are not covered by this notice.

Name of Products:

Direct Replacement LED tube Lamps:

Archipelago Lighting or LifeBulb, Models:

LBU8F1841, LBUFF1850, LBU8F2241, LBU8F2250, LTF8F180041U1, LT8F180050U1, LT8F220041U1, LT8F220050U1

Units: Approximately 180,000

Date of Manufacture: November 2016 through April 2017

Identification on the Products:

The products bear a UL Mark and the following:

Archipelago Lighting

(cULus Mark)

LISTED

LED Lamp

E469867

or

LifeBulbTM

(cULus Mark)

LISTED

LED Lamp

E469867

To view photos, click here.

Manufactured by: Zhejiang CH Lighting Co. LTD, Shangyu, Zhejiang,China

Known to be distributed and sold by: 1000Lightbulbs.com and other retailers

Release No. 18PN-01

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-warns-of-potentially-hazardous-direct-replacement-led-tube-lamps-release-18pn-01-300648306.html

SOURCE UL LLC

