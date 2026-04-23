uLab Systems Announces Promotion of Three Executive Leaders to Prepare for Continued Company Growth

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems today announced the promotion of three senior leaders into expanded roles across the company, reflecting their individual achievements and their consistent dedication, integrity, and impact across the organization. These expanded roles further strengthen the company's leadership team for its next phase of growth.

The promotions include Johanna Beckmen to Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy & Operations, Rick Geracitano to Vice President of Sales, and Joel Siegel to Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships.

These leadership changes are designed to help prepare uLab for continued growth by strengthening the company's commercial organization, deepening customer development, expanding strategic relationships, and building the operational structure needed to scale effectively.

"I am very pleased to announce the promotion of three outstanding leaders into new roles in the company," said Gary Les, Chief Executive Officer of uLab Systems. "This reflects not only their individual achievements, but also their consistent dedication, integrity, and impact across our organization. Each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional leadership, a commitment to excellence, and the ability to inspire those around them. Their contributions have helped shape our success, strengthen our culture, and position us for continued growth."

In her new role as Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy & Operations, Johanna Beckmen will continue leading strategic marketing initiatives, overseeing the uAssist treatment planning division, and directing product strategy to support growth in the U.S. and abroad. Her expanded role will strengthen go-to-market execution and help position uLab for sustained long-term growth.

As Vice President of Sales, Rick Geracitano will lead the sales organization with a focus on deepening relationships with existing customers, expanding customer loyalty programs, and advancing customer development and success. His leadership will be instrumental in growing the company's customer base and driving long-term account value.

As Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Joel Siegel will focus on expanding the support and training teams that help drive commercial success and customer satisfaction. He will also lead efforts to develop strategic partnerships with national and global dental and orthodontic organizations. His expanded role will help extend uLab's reach, strengthen key alliances, and support the company's continued growth.

All three leaders will continue working closely together to support the company's next stage of development. Their shared focus on execution, accountability, and customer impact reflects the collaborative culture uLab continues to build as it prepares for future growth.

These promotions come as uLab continues investing in flexible workflows, cloud-based tools, customer support infrastructure, and commercial capabilities designed to help orthodontic practices work with greater speed, control, and confidence.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems® is transforming orthodontics with advanced digital treatment planning software that empowers dental professionals with greater control over their cases and workflows. With a customer-first mindset and a focus on innovation, uLab supports practice growth through its uDesign® software, uAssist® service, and USA-manufactured uSmile® aligners produced at its Memphis Smart Factory in Tennessee. The company also continues to expand flexible solutions for in-office manufacturing, cloud-based planning, and retainer programs designed for modern orthodontic practices. uSmile® clear aligners, the uAssist® concierge service, and the uDesign® software are available to orthodontic practices in the USA. uLab Systems holds more than 20 U.S. and international patents supporting innovation in the orthodontic industry

To learn more, visit www.ulabsystems.com. Contact: Johanna Beckmen, [email protected] .

© 2026 uLab Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved. SmartRx is a trademark and uLab, uLab Systems, uDesign, uAssist, uSmile and Reva are registered trademarks of uLab Systems, Inc. MAR-0002074 Rev 1

SOURCE uLab Systems, Inc.