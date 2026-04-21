uLab Systems® Expands uDesign® Cloud and Reintroduces VIP uAssist® Ahead of AAO 2026, Showcasing a Complete Web-Based Digital Orthodontic Platform

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems today announced recent and upcoming updates to uDesign® Cloud, along with the return of its VIP uAssist® Program, reinforcing the company's evolution from an in-office aligner workflow pioneer into a complete, web-based digital orthodontic platform. The expanded Cloud experience gives orthodontic practices more ways to plan, order, print, and manage aligner and retainer workflows in one place—while preserving the flexibility and control that have long defined the uLab approach.

Treatment planning in uDesign Cloud 2.0

The updates build on uDesign Cloud 2.0, which brought self-planning and STL export for printers into a streamlined browser-based workflow for Mac and PC users. uLab is also reintroducing its VIP uAssist Program, a premium treatment planning option that provides priority access, expert guidance, and personalized support for practices seeking a higher-touch experience.

"uLab's technical teams have stayed focused on listening to customers and turning that feedback into practical improvements they can use every day," said Shawn Powers, CIO of uLab Systems. "Our goal is to give practices more flexibility without making the workflow more complicated."

The new Cloud 2.0 platform enables faster release cadence to better serve requests from our customers. Recent and upcoming uDesign Cloud enhancements include EasyRx integration, expanded one-click scanner integrations, additional self-planning tools such as Global Movement, Pontic and Domes, Space Management, and other favorite tools from the desktop uDesign software.

For retainer workflows, uLab is highlighting a growing set of program enablers designed for speed and convenience. These include Retainer Fast Track, the ability to ship to an alternate address, custom branded storage cases, and a new 8-retainer bundle that allows multiple shipments. uLab is also introducing a 1-year warranty on Reva® retainers, underscoring its confidence in the material and their broader retainer offering. Reva-based products remain a key part of the uLab platform, with the company continuing to emphasize the material's thinner profile and sustained force retention over time. uSmile® aligners and retainers are manufactured with Reva in the USA to support fast, reliable delivery for practices.

"Reva has been a strong addition to the uLab platform because it gives us a material that feels thinner while still performing the way we need it to," said Dr. Bill Layman. "What stands out to me is that uLab keeps building around real practice needs—not just treatment planning, but also faster retainer workflows, easier ordering, and more options for how a doctor wants to work."

uLab will showcase these updates at the 2026 AAO Annual Session in Orlando, Florida, May 1–3, at Booth 2353. The company will also host a Lunch N Learn on Saturday featuring Dr. Bill Layman.

Promotions tied to AAO include Comprehensive Aligner Bundle Packages for a discounted price and deep discounts on shopuLab.com offerings. Offers available now through AAO include Retainer Programs as low as $16.25 per retainer, Futures Program savings for 12–24 months, and an Alliedstar Scanner Program through a partnership with Voxel Dental.

"Orthodontists want technology that respects how they already work," Powers added. "That is what continues to drive uLab. Whether a practice wants to self-plan in the Cloud, use uAssist, print in-office, order manufactured aligners, or simplify retainer fulfillment, we are building a platform that gives them those choices in a more connected way."

uDesign Cloud reflects uLab's continued focus on flexible orthodontic workflows—bringing together planning, manufacturing choice, retainer speed, and ordering convenience in a modern cloud-based environment. The result is a more complete digital platform that helps practices reduce friction, maintain control, and move from scan to treatment or retention more efficiently.

For more information visit ulabsystems.com.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems® is transforming orthodontics with advanced digital treatment planning software that empowers dental professionals to take full control of their cases. With a customer-first mindset and a focus on innovation, uLab supports practice growth through its uDesign® software, uAssist® service, and USA manufactured uSmile® aligners. uLab also continues to expand flexible workflows for in-office manufacturing, cloud-based planning, and retainer programs designed around the needs of modern orthodontic practices. uSmile clear aligners, the uAssist concierge service, and the uDesign software are available to orthodontic practices in the USA. To learn more, visit www.ulabsystems.com . Contact: Johanna Beckmen, [email protected] .

© 2026 uLab Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved. SmartRx is a trademark and uLab, uLab Systems, uDesign, uAssist, uSmile and Reva are registered trademarks of uLab Systems, Inc. MAR-0002065 Rev 1

SOURCE uLab Systems, Inc.