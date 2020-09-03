Ulteig Appoints Colette LaForce to its Board of Directors

Ms. LaForce is an accomplished senior leader with over 25 years of expertise in accelerating growth at both entrepreneurial ventures as well as large, publicly traded technology and professional services firms. She has served as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for multiple organizations, driving adoption of complex products, systems and services while leveraging her proficiency in M&A integration and digital applications.

Ms. LaForce was recently appointed to the position of Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at NSF International, a global public health and safety organization where she oversees marketing, communications and regulatory affairs. She has served on multiple boards and is currently Board Chair at the non-profit Farms Work Wonders.

"Colette's breadth and depth of experience will serve Ulteig well as the company leverages innovative technology and expands through acquisition and partnerships," said Doug Jaeger, President and CEO of Ulteig. "Throughout her career, she has demonstrated value creation through an insightful approach to understanding the market while cultivating the fundamental cultural elements that are so essential to a healthy and successful organization. We will no doubt benefit from her broad experience and extensive leadership acumen."

Ms. LaForce earned her Bachelor of Arts, with honors, from the University of Notre Dame. Among the awards she has won over the course of her career, she was named one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology, a Fierce 15 CMO and CMO Leader of the Year.

"I am impressed with Ulteig's growth trajectory and the discipline it has applied to executing its strategic plan," said Ms. LaForce. "Grounded in over 75 years of history, the company continues to innovate to meet evolving client need, and I look forward to supporting its ongoing expansion throughout North America."

About Ulteig

Ulteig delivers comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services that strengthen infrastructure vital to everyday life. An employee-owned company, Ulteig connects people and resources to develop compelling, integrated solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of power, renewables, transportation and water. Ulteig leverages its expertise throughout the country with a wide range of public and private clients.

