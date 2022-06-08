Ultima Genomics and Olink collaborate to develop solution for high-throughput proteomics

Proof of concept data show potential to combine the Olink® Explore assay with readout on Ultima Genomics' sequencing platform for high-throughput proteomics applications

Olink continues its pioneering efforts to enable Explore broadly across genomics ecosystems and to democratize next-generation proteomics

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK) and Ultima Genomics ("Ultima") today announced that they have entered into a collaboration to enable the use of the Olink® Explore high-throughput proteomics platform with Ultima's sequencing architecture.

Ultima Genomics and Olink are working towards a seamless pairing of the existing Olink® Explore assay and Ultima Genomics' sequencing system, and are collaborating with joint customers to enable larger-scale projects. The companies expect this will be accomplished by offering Ultima-specific library modules, along with an Olink-provided data analysis solution. Initial proof of concept data gathered by the companies shows similar performance to the existing Explore assay, signaling its potential for high-throughput proteomics customers. Additional information will be provided by Ultima during a panel discussion today, June 8, at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) general meeting in Orlando, Florida.

"With the next-generation sequencing market expected to undergo a significant evolution in the months and years ahead, Olink is committed to enabling broad access to its unique and industry-leading Explore technology," said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. "As more labs embrace the promise of proteomics, we believe we are approaching an inflection point; and efforts such as our collaboration with Ultima will be a critical factor in developing the market and reaching as many customers as possible."

This non-exclusive collaborative framework is a continuation of Olink's strategy it has executed in NGS since 2020 and combines the strengths of both companies' technologies. These efforts are in line with Olink's previously communicated operational planning and are intended to provide customers with options in choosing the sequencing platform that is optimal for their needs.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st-century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Learn more about Olink here .

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth, and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com .

Use of forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2022 revenue outlook, our Explore externalizations, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F (Commission file number 001-40277) and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections for the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Olink Investor Contact

Jan Medina, CFA

VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Olink Proteomics AB

Mobile: +1 617 802 4157

[email protected]

Olink Media Contact

Andrea Prander

Corporate Communications Manager

Olink Proteomics AB

Mobile: +46 768 775 275

[email protected]

Ultima Genomics Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultima Genomics