Ultra Maritime Secures New Contract to Strengthen Royal Australian Navy's Undersea Defence Capabilities

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Ultra Maritime

May 19, 2026, 18:00 ET

ADELAIDE, Australia, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Maritime Australia has been awarded a contract by the Australian Department of Defence to supply Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC) units in support of the Royal Australian Navy. This latest agreement reinforces a trusted partnership spanning more than a decade, during which Ultra Maritime has consistently delivered advanced torpedo defence expendables to the Commonwealth of Australia.

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Ultra Maritime is the world’s leading provider of advanced acoustic countermeasures, delivering innovation, evolution and operational advantage to allied navies.
Ultra Maritime is the world’s leading provider of advanced acoustic countermeasures, delivering innovation, evolution and operational advantage to allied navies.

Ultra Maritime's ADC systems are engineered to provide mission-ready performance in the most demanding operational environments. Featuring intelligent acoustic output and proven interoperability, these systems are deployed by navies around the world as a reliable layer of defence against evolving undersea threats.

This latest contract further strengthens Ultra Maritime's role in supporting Australia's torpedo defence capabilities. It complements the company's recent selection to supply the Surface Ship Torpedo Defence (SSTD) system for the Royal Australian Navy's Hunter-class frigates, enhancing integrated undersea protection across the fleet.

Together, these efforts underscore Ultra Maritime's enduring commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable maritime superiority and operational confidence for its global partners.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow's advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

Visit our website www.umaritime.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ultra Maritime

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