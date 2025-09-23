Ultra-Precision Motion Control and Nanopositioning Solutions at SEMICON West

Experience PI's latest motion solutions for wafer stages, metrology and beam control. Technologies include air bearings, piezoelectrics and Magnetic Levitation.

PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At SEMICON West 2025, PI will showcase its latest high-precision motion control technologies at booth #912.

Nanopositioning solutions for semiconductor test and metrology.

Featured demonstrations include advanced multi-axis wafer stages for film metrology and wafer inspection, piezo-driven platforms for nanometer-level positioning, and air-bearing stages engineered for wafer metrology and stealth dicing applications. PI will also present miniature piezo stages, vacuum-compatible motorized stages, silicon photonics alignment systems and 6DOF MagLev positioning solutions with picometer resolution. For surface metrology tasks, visitors can explore fast nano-focus stages with options for both piezo and voice-coil actuation.

PI's portfolio of precision solutions supports a wide range of semiconductor processes, including nano-lithography, laser optics integration, mask and CD measurement, wafer inspection, and wafer dicing. Beyond semiconductors, PI technologies drive innovation in silicon photonics, quantum computing, industrial automation, high-resolution microscopy, and life sciences, reinforcing the company's commitment to enabling breakthroughs in global growth markets.

Can't make it to Semicon West? You can take a look at a variety of PI's motion control solutions for semiconductor test and manufacturing .

Industries Served

Semiconductors, Silicon Photonics, Quantum Computing, Industrial Automation, Microscopy, Life Sciences

