Ultra-Precision Motion Control and Nanopositioning Solutions at SEMICON West

Sep 23, 2025, 08:13 ET
Experience PI's latest motion solutions for wafer stages, metrology and beam control. Technologies include air bearings, piezoelectrics and Magnetic Levitation.
PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At SEMICON West 2025, PI will showcase its latest high-precision motion control technologies at booth #912.
Featured demonstrations include advanced multi-axis wafer stages for film metrology and wafer inspection, piezo-driven platforms for nanometer-level positioning, and air-bearing stages engineered for wafer metrology and stealth dicing applications. PI will also present miniature piezo stages, vacuum-compatible motorized stages, silicon photonics alignment systems and 6DOF MagLev positioning solutions with picometer resolution. For surface metrology tasks, visitors can explore fast nano-focus stages with options for both piezo and voice-coil actuation.
PI's portfolio of precision solutions supports a wide range of semiconductor processes, including nano-lithography, laser optics integration, mask and CD measurement, wafer inspection, and wafer dicing. Beyond semiconductors, PI technologies drive innovation in silicon photonics, quantum computing, industrial automation, high-resolution microscopy, and life sciences, reinforcing the company's commitment to enabling breakthroughs in global growth markets.
Can't make it to Semicon West? You can take a look at a variety of PI's motion control solutions for semiconductor test and manufacturing.
Industries Served
Semiconductors, Silicon Photonics, Quantum Computing, Industrial Automation, Microscopy, Life Sciences
