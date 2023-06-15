ULTRALIGHT PORTÉGÉ® X30L NOW AVAILABLE WITH 13TH GEN INTEL® CORE™ PROCESSORS FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE

Premium Laptop Backed by Dynabook's Industry-Leading +Care Service® Warranty with On-Site to Help Businesses Minimize Downtime and Reduce IT Costs

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., a leading provider of professional-grade laptops, today introduced its refreshed ultralight Portégé® X30L-K which includes the new hybrid-architecture 13th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series 28W processors.

Weighing a mere 904 grams1, this professional grade laptop is configurable with 14 core CPUs, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, ultra-fast SSD, Wi-Fi 6E and choice of a vivid IGZO or multitouch 13.3-inch displays driven by Intel Iris® Xe graphics, the Portégé X30L-K delivers uncompromising performance all day long.

The Portégé X30L-K comes standard with Windows 11 Pro to provide enhanced productivity features that deliver users a more personalized and intuitive user experience than previous generations of the operating system. The Portégé X30L-K is among the most secure laptops in the world and meets Microsoft's strict Secured-core PC requirements and addresses the security and manageability challenges posed by the accelerated shift towards flexible working patterns.

Dynabook's proprietary BIOS offers another extensive security layer to mitigate BIOS-level security threats, while numerous integrated features like Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise-grade encryption and optional Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication help provide unrelenting protection against data, device and identify threats.

Designed for uncompromising portability, the Portégé X30L-K incorporates a durable, magnesium alloy chassis engineered to meet the rigorous MIL-STD-810G standards for endurance and durability. This hyper-light laptop is well-equipped for productivity and collaboration, through a variety of common ports, full size, backlit keyboard, dual pointing devices, HD webcam with privacy shutter, dual microphones, DTS® audio system and more.

Backed by Dynabook's proven reliability and industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty2 with On-site the Portégé X30L-K from Dynabook will provide years of worry-free reliability. Featured SKUs are backed by three years of coverage while customized configurations are backed by four years. With additional access to an extensive service and support network, Dynabook +Care Service warranties help businesses minimize downtime and reduce IT costs.

The Portégé X30L-K is completely customizable and available via the company's network of resellers or at us.dynabook.com. MSRP pricing will start at $1,379.99 for the Portégé X30L-K and all will include three years of Dynabook's +Care Service Warranty with On-site.

