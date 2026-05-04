ULTRALOQ Achieves Aliro Certification, Enabling Tap-to-Unlock Digital Keys Across Mobile Wallets

Aliro-certified smart locks from ULTRALOQ streamline credential management for homeowners, property managers, and commercial operators alike

FREMONT, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings, a global leader in AIoT solutions, today announced that several of its smart lock models have achieved certification for Aliro, a new open industry standard developed under the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) that enables secure digital keys stored directly in smartphone wallets. The certification spans a variety of deadbolt and latch style smart locks, offering intelligent and convenient access control solutions for homeowners, property managers, and hospitality operators. These locks enable a consistent tap-to-unlock experience across supported smartphone platforms.

For homeowners, Aliro means unlocking a front door with the same tap used for payments or transit passes, with no separate app required. For property managers, facility operators, and hospitality companies, it means digital keys can be issued, updated, and revoked centrally across multiple doors and properties, using credential infrastructure already built into the smartphones residents and guests carry every day.

With Aliro-enabled smart locks, users can unlock doors using compatible mobile wallet experiences, including those supported by platforms like Samsung Wallet, eliminating the need for separate lock applications or physical keys.

"Samsung Wallet is designed to act as a digital hub for users' belongings (payment cards, IDs, car keys, etc.). The integration with Samsung Wallet through Aliro-certified ULTRALOQ smart locks is part of this customer experience. Now, Samsung Wallet customers can activate the easy tap-to-unlock feature for convenient home access control," said Junho Hyun, Head of Wallet BD2 Group, Samsung Electronics.

Unlike proprietary smart lock ecosystems that require residents, hospitality guests, or staff to download and manage dedicated apps, Aliro-certified locks from ULTRALOQ integrate directly with wallet platforms users already have on their phones, reducing friction for operators and end users alike.

In addition to Aliro certification, upcoming ULTRALOQ smart locks are also Matter-certified, enabling seamless integration across leading smart home ecosystems. Together, Matter and Aliro represent complementary layers of the connected experience. Matter ensures devices work across platforms, while Aliro enables a consistent, convenient and secure way to access them using digital keys.

"With Aliro, the smartphone is becoming the universal key to the physical world," said Raj Sundar, Sr. Director of Product Management at Xthings. "What makes this shift meaningful is not just the technology, but the experience - a simple tap to unlock that works the same way across mobile devices from many different brands, while also making it easy to share and manage access."

With Aliro certification, ULTRALOQ joins the first wave of smart lock manufacturers helping bring this next generation of digital access to homes and buildings worldwide.

Availability

Aliro-enabled ULTRALOQ smart locks will be available through ultraloq.com, select retail partners and authorized security and smart home integrators. Commercial and multifamily property operators interested in deploying Aliro-certified access control at scale should contact Xthings directly.

To learn more about ULTRALOQ smart locks, visit www.ultraloq.com.

About Xthings

Xthings is a global AIoT and smart security company behind leading brands including ULTRALOQ smart locks, Ulticam AI security cameras, Anviz access control and biometrics, and other connected solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. Combining hardware, software, and cloud intelligence, Xthings delivers secure, intelligent, and seamless experiences across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

About ULTRALOQ

ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock line under Xthings, is dedicated to developing innovative and secure smart access solutions. With a focus on blending cutting-edge technology with convenience, ULTRALOQ products are designed to provide a secure and keyless entry experience for both homes and businesses, making smart security more accessible than ever.

SOURCE ULTRALOQ; Xthings Inc.