UltraSense Systems Raises $20 Million to Revolutionize Touch User Interfaces Using Ultrasound

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraSense Systems, the creator of touch user interface technology using 3D ultrasound for smartphones, cars, home appliances, IoT and medical devices, today announced it has raised $20 million in its Series B funding, bringing its fundraising total to $24 million. Led by Artiman Ventures and Robert Bosch Venture Capital, this latest investment round included participation from Abies Ventures, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hui Capital and Sony Innovation Fund.

"We believe UltraSense's technology is a game changer in the way products can be designed and how consumers will interact with their devices," said Amit Shah, partner of Artiman Ventures. "In such a short period of time, the company has clear traction at multiple customers in several key markets, enabling designers to provide unique user experiences like never before."

UltraSense last month introduced the world's first ultrasound system-on-a-chip sensor that enables touch sensing through virtually any material of any thickness.

Luis Llovera, managing director of North America for Robert Bosch Venture Capital added, "We see great potential in the adoption of UltraSense's unique ultrasound sensor enabling new industrial designs required to support 5G mmWave antenna technology for handheld devices and next-generation automobiles, providing aesthetically minimal and cleaner interiors for EV and shared vehicles by eliminating physical buttons."

"UltraSense is bringing to market a unique touch interface technology that not only provides practicality in implementation, but has the cool factor as it can sense through a variety of materials," said Gen Tsuchikawa, Chief Investment Manager, Sony Innovation Fund. "From automotive to consumer products, we look forward to helping disrupt the touch interface market."

"With a number of the top mobile OEMs in active evaluations and/or deployment of our technology, we expect to see products in the market later this year," said Mo Maghsoudnia, founder and CEO, UltraSense Systems. "This funding will enable faster execution and growth in addition to better support for our strategic customers in the United States and greater Asia."

About UltraSense

UltraSense Systems builds ultrasonic user experiences with precise, highly localized, buttonless interfaces that bring surfaces to life. Its TouchPoint product line enables customers to deliver seamless and natural interactions on any surface, including metal, glass, wood, ceramic and plastic. The company has created the world's smallest ultrasound system-on-a-chip that can be used as a technology platform for delivering buttonless touch user interfaces in smartphones, consumer electronics, home appliances, automotive, IoT, industrial and medical markets. For more information, visit http://ultrasensesys.com

