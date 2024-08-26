Ultraviolet Visible Spectroscopy Market worth $1.7 billion by 2029 driven by Emerging Tech Innovations | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=243898303

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ultraviolet Visible Spectroscopy Market"

223 - Tables

61 - Figures

252 - Pages

Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Global Provider of Spectroscopy Solutions

Agilent Technologies (US) is a leading player in the diagnostics, life sciences, and chemical sectors, offering a range of spectroscopy equipment. The company operates through three primary segments: Life Sciences & Applied Markets, Diagnostics & Genomics, and Agilent Cross Lab. Its Life Sciences & Applied Markets segment provides products such as UV-VIS spectrophotometers, microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometers (MP-AES), ICP-OES, and FT-IR spectrophotometers. Agilent's extensive portfolio and commitment to innovation make it a key player in the spectroscopy market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Dominating the Life Sciences Sector

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is a global leader in the life sciences industry, offering analytical instruments, equipment, consumables, and software to over 400,000 clients across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government sectors. Operating in four segments—Laboratory Products & Services, Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, and Specialty Diagnostics—the company provides a wide range of spectrophotometers, including UV/Visible spectrophotometers with related software and accessories. With a presence in over 80 countries, Thermo Fisher maintains a strong global footprint.

Shimadzu Corporation: Innovator in UV/Visible Spectroscopy

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) is a major manufacturer of scientific instruments and medical equipment with a strong global presence. Through its US division, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, the company offers high-precision tools for research and quality control across various sectors, including medical systems, industrial machinery, and aircraft equipment. Its Analytical & Measuring Instruments segment provides UV/Visible spectroscopy solutions, and Shimadzu is recognized for its innovation and scientific achievements. With offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, the company maintains a robust global reach.

Product Segment: Instruments Lead UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market

The UV/Visible spectroscopy market is categorized into single-beam systems, dual-beam systems, array-based systems (also known as diode array-based systems), and handheld systems. Additionally, the market includes spectroscopic software and accessories. In 2023, the instruments segment dominated the market, driven by broad applications in various industries, particularly for environmental monitoring due to the increasing focus on addressing global warming concerns.

Application Segment: Industrial and Academic Applications Dominate Market

The UV/Visible spectroscopy market is divided into industrial, academic, and environmental applications. In 2023, the industrial and academic applications segment held the largest market share. Industrial applications, particularly in food and beverage production—such as diffuse reflectance measurement and the quantification of additives, stabilizers, and emulsifiers—are expected to drive demand for UV/Visible spectrophotometers, contributing to market growth.

Regional Insights: North America Leads UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market

The UV/Visible spectroscopy market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2023, supported by a strong funding structure for research and the demand for continuous technological advancements. Favorable manufacturing regulations and the presence of major distributors and manufacturers further strengthen North America's leadership in the global UV/Visible spectroscopy market.

