UM Appoints Dawn Reese Senior Vice President, Managing Director, UM Studios

In her role, Reese will lead the UM Studios team and practice across all US offices, partnering with client business leaders to create strategic business plans and oversee creative content strategies that drive client business objectives. She will also focus on analyzing key metrics to help teams implement solutions that will drive clients' market share, revenue, brand affinity and more.

"With more than 20 years of media and marketing experience, Dawn brings the perfect mix of strategic vision and creative agility to the UM Studios team," said Gaul. "As a passionate, results-driven leader, I am confident that Dawn will take our creative content to new heights, further cementing us as a leader in the space and delivering on our promise to bring better art to life for our clients."

Reese formerly served as Executive Vice President, Client Studios at StyleHaul, where she oversaw sales and marketing across the US and UK, generated more than $20 million in branded content and social media campaigns and played a key role in securing new business. Before that, as an Integrated Executive Director at Marie Claire, Reese executed on revenue-generating digital marketing campaigns and native advertising solutions. Reese has also held leadership positions at Condé Nast, InStyle and Time Inc.

"The UM Studios team is renowned for its ability to tell rich and authentic stories that drive tremendous value and ROI for clients," said Reese. "I'm thrilled to join this extraordinary team and look forward to delivering best-in-class content across all platforms."

