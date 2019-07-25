UM Closes Offices Worldwide for Second Annual Global Impact Day

"Impact Day is one of my favorite days of the year, and I am proud to be part of a global family that is committed to sharing our time, energy and love with communities in need around the world," said Daryl Lee, Global CEO, UM. "From preparing adults to re-enter the workforce to restoring schools, facilities and parks, the inspiring projects we undertake are a critical part of how we collectively build a better tomorrow, today."

After its US launch in 2016, Impact Day was globalized in 2018 when, over the span of 36 hours and six continents, nearly 5,000 volunteers gathered within their respective communities to restore parks, walk rescue dogs, paint orphanage walls, plant urban gardens, collect litter, visit the elderly, donate school supplies and more. The Better World platform unites the family of UM offices under a single umbrella to inspire each other, share best practices, and create connections across borders that lead to a Better World.

"Impact Day has become an integral part of the DNA at UM, bonding employees to each other, to the agency and to their communities," said Anthony Hello, Senior Vice President and Better World Global Chair, UM. "By inspiring change and making an impact within our local communities, this day of service truly embodies the better world we consistently strive to create. And it's fun!"

UM employees will participate in more than 70 projects across EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America, such as:

Restoring public gardens in Mexico City, Mexico in partnership with Parque los Remedios

in partnership with Parque los Remedios Beautifying a housing facility for homeless war veterans in Los Angeles , United States , in partnership with New Direction for Veterans (NDVets)

, , in partnership with New Direction for Veterans (NDVets) Revitalizing Crombie Park in Toronto, Canada , in partnership with St. Lawrence Market Neighborhood BIA

in , in partnership with St. Lawrence Market Neighborhood BIA Assembling aid packages and boxes for refugee children in Hamburg, Germany , in partnership with Hanseatic Help e.V

, in partnership with Hanseatic Help e.V Preparing STRIVE FOCUS participants with tools required to enter the workforce in New York , United States , in partnership with STRIVE

, , in partnership with STRIVE Empowering people to participate in the prevention of wild animal extinction, by painting and gardening at London Zoo in London, United Kingdom , in partnership with ZSL

, in partnership with ZSL Assisting elderly residents in a low-income facility in Pulau Ujong, Singapore , in partnership with Ang Mo Kio Community Centre

