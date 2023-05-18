UM Crowned Campaign's Media Agency Global Network of the Year

Campaign's 2022 Global Agency of the Year Awards Celebrate the Very Best All-round Performers on the Globe

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, was awarded "Media Agency Global Network of the Year" in Campaign's 2022 Global Agency of the Year Awards. Additionally, UM APAC was shortlisted for "Best Network, Asia-Pacific" and for "Consultancy of the Year" (UM Singapore). Campaign is a leading media outlet serving marketing, advertising and media professionals, globally.

"The Campaign AOY awards are unique because, in addition to recognizing strong performance across business and client work, they give equal weight to a commitment to values and taking action on critical issues like equity and inclusivity, making this incredible win all the more meaningful," said Sasha Savic, Global CEO, UM. "I am so proud and grateful to be part of a global network that is truly driving impact and results for our clients, our communities and our culture."

The Campaign 2022 Global AOY Awards judges cite UM's ability to help clients disrupt markets worldwide, maximizing business growth and improving ROI year-over-year; progressive community programs that "go beyond what would be expected from an agency;" and the agency network's philosophy of "seeing advertising for good as a business imperative that connects values to value" as reasons for the win.

This announcement follows numerous recent honors for UM across the globe, including ten medals at the Campaign Asia-Pacific AOY Awards, 25 medals at the Canadian Marketing Association Awards, a top 10 spot on FORTUNE's "Best Places to Work in Advertising & Marketing" in the US and "Great Place to Work" certifications in Brazil and Mexico. 

About UM
UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,500 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, ExxonMobil, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/

