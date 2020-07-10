UM Launches ALL IN FOR SMALL: an IPG Marketing Collective

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced the launch of ALL IN FOR SMALL: an IPG Marketing Collective, an initiative spearheaded by UM to help U.S. small businesses survive and ultimately thrive in the face of the pandemic. ALL IN FOR SMALL will also contribute its content and insights through the broader Stand For Small coalition created by UM client American Express, which brings together a growing group of U.S. companies across multiple industries to provide meaningful support to small businesses through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

ALL IN FOR SMALL provides a user-friendly, all-in-one resource hub for small businesses looking for the latest information on how COVID-19 is impacting their industry. The platform includes webinars, playbooks and thought leadership pieces from UM and other IPG agencies on topics such as:

How consumer behavior is changing

Best practices for digital marketing

How to think about innovation

Impact on retail and shopper media

Building a successful e-commerce strategy

Navigating the "new normal" and workplace re-entry

One of the highlights of the ALL IN FOR SMALL digital platform is weekly virtual roundtables featuring small business owners, media and tech partners, and experts from UM and other IPG agencies to share insights, tips and tricks around how small businesses can navigate the pandemic successfully. Each week focuses on a different business vertical, from retail and travel to fitness and beauty. Two episodes on real estate and restaurants are now available to watch on demand and audiences can tune in every Tuesday at 1PM ET to watch the livestream.

"Our ALL IN FOR SMALL platform leverages the collective knowledge of experts across the IPG network and their partners to provide American small businesses with the tools and resources they need to successfully weather this pandemic and come out the other side stronger," said Trish Chuipek, Global Chief Client Officer, UM. "At UM and IPG, we are 'all in for small' because we truly believe that small businesses are the backbone of our communities. We hope that small business owners will find our platform to be useful in navigating the 'new normal,' leading to better outcomes for their businesses."

ALL IN FOR SMALL was developed by UM and its innovation division, IPG Media Lab, with collaboration from IPG sister agencies Kinesso, Reprise, R/GA, Momentum, United Minds and Octagon. New content will be added to the platform weekly.

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to creating better outcomes for clients. We deliver science through the transformational power of business analytics and real-time data intelligence. We deliver art through creating moments that matter in media to generate momentum for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 5,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients, including Accenture, American Express, BMW, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Sony, Spotify and The Hershey Company. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

