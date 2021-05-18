UM Named Campaign Global Media Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, was named Global Media Agency of the Year in Campaign's 2020 Global Agency of the Year Awards, while UM APAC was awarded "Best of the Best: Media Network." Campaign is one of the leading providers of news and analysis serving marketing, advertising and media professionals around the world.

"These tremendous wins are a direct result of the unwavering dedication and hard work of our people," said Eileen Kiernan, Global CEO, UM. "Despite all the challenges over the past year, our community continued to deliver outstanding work and partnership to our clients while supporting our communities, both in and outside of UM. We are grateful for the recognition from Campaign."

UM's future-facing, agile and data-driven approach, with diversity, equity and belonging at its core, helped solidify the agency's win. Unveiled in 2020, UM's unique Futureproof approach balances profit and purpose, connects with today's and tomorrow's audiences, and creates fully connected experiences that adapt at the speed of culture. The Campaign 2020 Global Agency of the Year Awards judges cited UM's body of work combining analytics, artificial intelligence and automation, strong business results, ethical and responsible approach to data, and retention of blue chip clients as key factors contributing to the win.

UM APAC's "outstanding track record for new business" and "robust results" contributed to its "Best of the Best: Media Network" recognition. Despite the uncertainty brought on by the events of 2020, the region saw numerous successes including a client retention rate of almost 95% and new business wins from Foodpanda, Lazada, Telenor Group, Teway Food, Dr. Ci:Labo, Spotify, Nike, Intuit, Wipro Unza, Coway, and Puma AG.

These honors follow several recent notable recognitions for UM, including UM APAC winning Media Network of the Year at the Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards; UM China winning Media Agency of the Year at the Shanghai International Advertising Festival Awards; and UM US CEO Lynn Lewis being named Campaign Agency Head of the Year for two consecutive years.

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

