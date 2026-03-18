UMass Isenberg School of Management Selects Wellness Workdays to Lead Comprehensive Employee Wellness Initiative

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of integrated, outcomes-driven workplace well-being solutions, has been selected by the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to design and lead a comprehensive employee well-being initiative serving more than 300 faculty and staff.

Ranked the #2 public business school in the Northeast (undergraduate) by U.S. News & World Report (2026), Isenberg is widely recognized for academic excellence and its commitment to developing effective, inclusive leaders. Through this new partnership, the business school is turning that same focus inward, investing in a culture that supports employee well-being, strengthens engagement, and empowers its faculty and staff to thrive.

Wellness Workdays will implement its population health framework, delivering a tailored, outcomes-focused strategy designed to meet the specific needs of the Isenberg community. Program elements will include:

Onsite Behavioral Health & Wellness Coaching to support stress management, resilience, and sustainable well-being practices

Biometric screenings to assess key health markers and guide individualized next steps

Onsite seminars and wellness events, including presentations and inclusive food and nutrition demonstrations led by Wellness Workdays Registered Dietitians

Virtual and onsite programming to increase access and engagement across schedules and roles

The initiative is designed to encourage preventive care, support emotional and mental well-being, and promote sustainable behavior change while providing Isenberg leadership with measurable insights to guide program improvements. Within the first few months of the program, more than 30 percent of the population has already engaged—at no cost to employees—with the onsite behavioral health coach.

"When preventive care and practical support are accessible, well-being becomes part of the daily experience of work, supporting energy, focus, and engagement," said Debra Wein, CEO and Founder of Wellness Workdays. "We're honored to partner with the UMass Isenberg School of Management to cultivate a well-being-centered culture where people feel supported to thrive, teams grow stronger, and meaningful outcomes follow."

The program will offer faculty and staff personalized and group-based opportunities to engage in supportive daily practices, explore nourishment, resilience, and enhance overall well-being. By combining biometric data, individualized coaching, and interactive educational programming, the initiative aims to create sustainable, long-term impact.

Employee well-being is one of six strategic priorities for Isenberg Dean Anne P. Massey, PhD. By promoting work-life balance and addressing mental and physical health through innovative programming—such as Wellness Workdays—Isenberg shows its commitment to supporting faculty and staff in achieving their optimal well-being.

"Fostering an inclusive, healthy community of employees is essential to Isenberg's success," said Massey. "It creates a positive work culture in which employees—who power everything we do—feel appreciated and that they belong. We chose to partner with Wellness Workdays because of the organization's commitment to building well-being-centered, more resilient workplace cultures, in addition to its proven track record and evidence-based approach to wellness. We are proud to provide this valuable service for free to Isenberg's dedicated employees, particularly since healthcare costs keep rising."

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing workplace wellness in higher education and creating environments where employees feel supported, energized, and empowered.

To learn more about Wellness Workdays' workplace wellness solutions, visit wellnessworkdays.com.

About UMass Isenberg School of Management

The Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has one of New England's top-ranked public business school undergraduate programs, according to U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1947, Isenberg is AACSB-accredited and has more than 4,000 undergraduates majoring in seven business disciplines, ranging from accounting and marketing to sport and hospitality and tourism management. More than 2,000 students are enrolled in nationally and internationally recognized on-campus and online graduate programs. The school's 50,000 alumni live and work in more than 80 countries, and many of them serve as mentors, guest lecturers, and network connectors for Isenberg.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of integrated, outcome-based workplace health solutions that help employers improve workforce health, reduce healthcare and injury-related costs, and strengthen business performance. We partner with organizations across high-risk industrial environments, including construction and manufacturing, as well as corporate and professional workforces such as education, financial, and pharmaceutical settings. With more than two decades of experience, our customized onsite and virtual programs integrate physical health, mental and behavioral health, injury prevention, and population health management to deliver measurable results.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and best-practice awards for work with organizations such as New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Shawmut, McCarthy Building, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, the Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School.

Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Wellness Workdays