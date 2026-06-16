UMD to Launch 2 Bachelor's Degrees Exploring Technical, Human Dimensions of AI

New programs reflect a commitment to ethically advancing AI technology and preparing students to address its societal impact

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland will launch two new undergraduate degrees in artificial intelligence (AI), including one of the nation's first interdisciplinary majors focused on the impact of AI on humans, with courses spanning philosophy, ethics, public policy and more.

And with a second degree focused on computational structures for AI systems, UMD will continue to build on its more than 60-year history developing the foundations of AI technology, plus a No. 9 ranking among public institutions in AI. Together, these degrees further strengthen UMD's role in preparing the next generation of AI leaders.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every aspect of society, and universities have a responsibility to help shape how these technologies are developed, taught and used across fields. These new degree programs reflect our campuswide, human-centered approach to AI that combines technical expertise with perspectives from the humanities, arts and social sciences," said Jennifer King Rice, UMD's senior vice president and provost. "We want to prepare our students to contribute to AI's development, but also question it, critique it and guide its use in ways that serve people and society."

Both degrees were developed in partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Interdisciplinary Institute at Maryland (AIM), created in 2024 to support faculty research, offer innovative and experiential learning opportunities and focus on responsible and ethical AI technology to advance the public good across industry, government and society.

"These new degrees represent AIM's core mission to train the next generation of AI researchers and practitioners to work across disciplines and shape the future of AI toward more equitable, humane and socially responsible futures," said Neda Atanasoski, AIM's associate director of education and professor and chair of the Harriet Tubman Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies. "They are unique as AI majors because they are interdisciplinary by design, and they include courses from across UMD's colleges to bring technical, humanistic, social and historical approaches into conversation. Working to build these cross-campus connections has been exciting for AIM, and we look forward to seeing students in both programs learn from one another as they use that training to build AI that uplifts people and society."

Housed in the College of Arts and Humanities, the Bachelor of Arts in human-centered AI makes core AI concepts accessible to students from a wide range of backgrounds while emphasizing ethical, social and human perspectives. Students can begin taking classes toward the degree this fall and choose from seven specializations: arts; design and user experience; ethics; language and cognition; logic, epistemology and machine learning; law, policy and governance; and society, culture and technology. Technical classes focused on programming and machine learning are also part of the curriculum.

"The Bachelor of Arts in human-centered AI addresses an urgent need for professionals who understand not only how AI works, but also how it affects people, communities and our planet," said Stephanie Shonekan, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities. "As AI systems are increasingly shaping so many aspects of our everyday lives, we need to equip graduates to guide or regulate their development based on a commitment to ethics, justice and human creativity."

Starting in Fall 2027, the Bachelor of Science in AI: computational structures for AI systems will be housed in the College of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences' (CMNS) Department of Computer Science. Students will learn to build AI systems and algorithms from the ground up, understanding the training of models from data and systems perspectives, and then use those techniques in interdisciplinary applications. The major offers a general pathway or four specializations: generative AI; AI algorithms; accessibility; and AI, society and decision making.

"AI is the defining technology of our time, and the University of Maryland is training the people who will define it," said Amitabh Varshney, dean of CMNS and professor of computer science. "The Bachelor of Science degree in AI gives students a foundation in the algorithms, models and software systems behind AI so they can build what comes next responsibly and creatively."

U.S. News & World Report ranks UMD among the top 10 public universities in AI in its Best Colleges and Best Graduate School reports. UMD is also one of the top five producers of Ph.D. graduates in AI, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, and CSRankings.org ranks UMD in the top five in AI among all U.S. universities based on publications from the last five years. The university's AI strength is reflected in its more than 200 faculty members who study and teach AI, as well as its existing Master of Science in artificial intelligence and Master of Engineering in engineering artificial intelligence programs.

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland (UMD) is the state's flagship university driven by a community of more than 50,000 fearless Terrapins. As a leading research university and top 20 public institution, UMD is proud to be part of the Association of American Universities. Dedicated to excellence and impact for the public good, the university is propelled by a $1.4 billion joint research enterprise. UMD is the nation's first Do Good campus, and is consistently ranked for its innovation, research and top-tier academic programs. Located in the National Capital Region, the university offers an unparalleled student experience with federal internship opportunities, hundreds of academic programs and study abroad options, and top-ranked living-learning programs. Spurred by a culture of innovation and creativity, UMD's faculty are global leaders in their fields and include Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners and members of the national academies. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit umd.edu

SOURCE University of Maryland