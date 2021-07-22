UM's Fourth Annual Global Impact Day Champions Flexibility and Inclusivity

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced the kick-off of its fourth global Impact Day. Originally launched in 2016 under Better World, UM's corporate social responsibility initiative, the agency's annual day of service represents two of its core values: Care and Community. Like last year, this year's UM Impact Day will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, for the first time ever, the event will take place over two days, Thursday, July 22 and Thursday, July 29, to accommodate employees' schedules and incorporate flexibility as much as possible.

"We are excited for our second virtual Impact Day, as the sum of our individual micro-actions collectively makes a macro impact in our communities and around the world," said Eileen Kiernan, Global CEO, UM. "A key learning from the last 15 months is that being flexible and agile is core to delivering better outcomes for our people, clients and the communities in which we serve. So this year, in order to be as inclusive as possible, we are taking two days to accommodate our employees' various family, religious or other obligations and better empower them to make an impact in their communities."

Volunteer activities for UM Impact Day 2021 are organized around the theme of "solidarity."

"There are many systemic issues that our world continues to face, and tackling these challenges requires us to work together, in solidarity," said Anthony Hello, Senior Vice President and Global Chair, UM Better World. "This year, we're inviting our employees to share what 'solidarity' means to them, and to let that guide them in their choice of volunteer activity."

UM employees will participate in projects of their own choosing across EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America, such as:

Assisting blind or low-vision people around the world via the Be My Eyes app

Sending handwritten cards and letters of encouragement to senior citizens in multiple countries through Love For Our Elders

Working with media partners to donate ad space to BIPOC-owned small businesses in Canada

Donating books, clothing and other items to various charities in Japan

Cooking meals for neighbors in the Netherlands through the Thuisgekookt Foundation

through the Thuisgekookt Foundation Running a hackathon in Australia to develop ideas to raise awareness of batyr's new OurHerd app, which aims to empower young people to share stories about mental health, identity and relationships in a safe environment

to develop ideas to raise awareness of batyr's new OurHerd app, which aims to empower young people to share stories about mental health, identity and relationships in a safe environment Creating care packages for children in orphanages and homeless shelters in Thailand through Operation Smile

On July 22nd and July 29th, UM employees around the world will be sharing Impact Day content on social media using the hashtags #UMBetterWorld and #UMImpactDay. In addition, acclaimed life coach Tammy Faulds of Inner Travel Coaching will be holding a 20-minute guided meditation session for UM employees on both days, enabling the global UM community to come together virtually for a shared experience of mindfulness and self-healing.

After its US launch in 2016, Impact Day expanded globally in 2018 when, over the span of 36 hours and six continents, nearly 5,000 volunteers gathered within their respective communities to restore public gardens, beautify facilities for war veterans, revitalize local parks, protect endangered wildlife, assist elderly residents, pack school bags with supplies for children and more. The Better World platform unites UM's global workforce to inspire each other, share best practices and create connections across borders that can help build a better world.

