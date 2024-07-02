UN Panel: Wall Street Journal Reporter "Arbitrarily Detained" By Russia

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from National Press Club President Emily Wilkins on the finding by a United Nations panel that Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich is being arbitrarily detained by Russia.

"The UN's report confirms what we have all known: Evan is being unjustly held in Russia and his case is a sham. It has been too long. We can't wait another minute. It is time to bring Evan home.

"We find the UN Working Group's judgment that Evan Gershkovich is arbitrarily detained to be significant and powerful. We appreciate the skill of Dow Jones filing and the fair rendering of this declaration by the UN panel, which is made up of lawyers and scholars from five UN member nations. We note that Russia was invited to respond during the review process but declined to do so. They know what the entire world now knows – that Evan is being held because of his journalism and for no other reason.

"The UN is a body where Russia still has significant standing as a Security Council member. That standing matters to them. This ruling makes plain to all UN member nations that, after investigation, Russia has offered no evidence or legal basis for Evan's detention and has engaged in significant deprivation of Evan's rights to a fair trial. He should be released now without conditions."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists.

