Unanet A/E Wins ERP Agreement with True North Solutions and Helps Them Replace Outdated Technology

DULLES, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet A/E, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider purpose-built for the architecture and engineering (A/E) industries, today announced it has signed a new agreement with True North Solutions, a growing engineering control system design firm with offices in the U.S. and Canada. Unanet A/E will replace True North's disparate business management systems with one simple-to-use platform that provides a single source of business information with real-time, interactive insights for data-driven business decisions.

True North will be replacing a variety of basic systems including QuickBooks, Tenrox and homegrown spreadsheets which the company had used to manage its business at the earliest stages. As the company grew, it needed to upgrade to a more comprehensive ERP system that could provide actionable insights, business intelligence, improved reporting and better visibility into project health, resource management and more. After reviewing a variety of industry-leading ERP options, it selected Unanet A/E for its ease-of-use, service-oriented team, intuitive reporting and analytic capabilities, and overall transparency. Because True North operates internationally, Unanet A/E's built-in multi-currency and multi-company capabilities will enable it to manage its growing business across borders with simple and seamless accounting and invoicing.

"As our firm expands, it has quickly become clear we needed improved reporting, project visibility, resource planning and management that simply wasn't possible with the basic technology tools we currently have implemented," said Blair Hanel, President, True North Solutions. "Unanet A/E will give us reports and dashboards with real-time information so we can easily and quickly track project updates and make decisions based on up-to-date information. And most importantly, as we continue to grow domestically and internationally, we know Unanet A/E will scale and expand with us."

True North offers its clients expanded services in cybersecurity, IoT, analytics, commissioning, industrial telecom, electrical, mechanical and process engineering. Its commitment to honesty and integrity align with Unanet's core values and collaborative team approach. Additionally, because Unanet A/E's technology will offer more real-time data updates, project management and insight, True North can offer even more transparency to its clients.

"We frequently hear about companies running their large-scale businesses with tools that simply can't keep up with their rate of growth. When it becomes time to make the digital transition to more sophisticated business management, our trusted team takes the time to explain and educate businesses about how ERP systems can benefit them, and builds a solution that works for them and integrates easily, rather than forcing them to adapt their company to the system," said Matt Pantana, SVP of Product for Unanet A/E. "Purpose-built technology and a knowledgeable, trustworthy team: Those are both part of the promise we make to our customers."

True North has begun implementing Unanet A/E and plans to roll it out to its employees in Denver and Calgary by mid 2021.

