Unanet and OpenAsset Announce Partnership for Digital Asset Management

OpenAsset and Unanet seamlessly sync to ensure project data consistency, helping companies keep business development efforts on track and on brand. Portfolios are continually updated to ensure all teams are working from the latest marketing assets, across each department, to ensure quicker asset management for presentations and proposals. The integration also allows customers to easily organize, tag and search for images.

"We could not be more excited to be working closely with Unanet and combining our leading solutions for the AEC market," said Daniel Emmerson, co-founder and joint CEO, OpenAsset. "Through this integration, companies will be empowered with a smarter platform and a team that is aligned with an end-to-end business solution that enables firms to work more effectively and ultimately win more business."

Unanet AE is purpose-built ERP for architecture and engineering firms and includes industry-leading solutions that drive bottom-line growth for customers by connecting projects, teams and financials with metrics that matter. Customers use Unanet Connect to automate their business processes by connecting Unanet with other best in class applications through a comprehensive marketplace featuring application connectors with partners such as Paylocity, Newforma, BambooHR, HubSpot, UKG and more.

