Unanet Announces Annual Partner Awards

DULLES, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM ) for the governmental contracting (GovCon), and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, today announced its 2023-2024 partner award winners. The partner awards recognize companies that have excelled at helping Unanet ERP and CRM customers meet their business goals.

These honored companies distinguished themselves by engaging and collaborating with Unanet and a vast list of customers, bringing about business success for all involved. They offer flexible expertise in specialized areas that add to customers' Unanet solution and fortify its industry-leading technology.

The 2023-2024 winners are:

SMB Partner of the Year: Outsourced Accounting Services, LLC

Reseller Partner of the Year: Saggar & Rosenberg, P.C.

Rising Star: The Alliance Group

Referral Partner of the Year: AEC-OPS, LLC

Services Partner of the Year: BDO

Technology Partner of the Year: Knowledge Architecture

We are a Team: GovCon: CAVU Advisors

We are a Team: AEC: Technik Solutions Group

Partner of the Year: Arrative Consulting

"We're proud to work closely with software, consulting, finance, and infrastructure companies to optimize customer success. I'm thrilled to have such a robust line-up of industry greats win our partner awards this year," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Our partners are critical to our customers' success and deliver the best practices, experience, and unique expertise in tailoring and optimizing Unanet ERP and CRM solutions."

The Unanet partner awards were announced at the company's annual partner summit this week. In addition to helping customers, Unanet's community of partners earn competitive rates, grow their businesses, gain access to Unanet's vast library of sales, marketing, and product information, and have real-time access to partner management and support teams. The program leads the project-based ERP and CRM industries because of the value, recognition, and rewards partners gain from Unanet.

To learn more about the Unanet Partner Program, including how to become a partner, please visit https://unanet.com/partners.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

