Unanet Secures FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency, Elevating Security and Compliance for Government Contractors

Unanet ERP GovCon is first of several solutions undergoing rigorous process

DULLES, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, a leading provider in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, today announced it has attained FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency for its ERP GovCon solution. This milestone enables government contractors (GovCons) to use Unanet's FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent ERP solution with confidence under the stringent cybersecurity requirements set by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for protecting and managing sensitive information. FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency delivers the same rigorous security controls as FedRAMP Authorization through an independent assessment against the NIST 800-53 controls. This means equivalent protection for sensitive data validated by a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO).

Unanet's FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency is validated through an independent assessment by ControlCase, Unanet's 3PAO. This process produces a complete FedRAMP documentation package and body of evidence, which supports government contractors seeking CMMC certification and DFARS 252.204-7012 compliance.

"ControlCase recognizes Unanet's achievement of FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency as a testament to their strong commitment to security and compliance. This milestone underscores Unanet's dedication to providing secure, reliable cloud solutions for the government contracting community," said Mike Jenner, CEO, ControlCase.

By managing the compliance journey directly, Unanet owns the compliance stack end-to-end, delivering enhanced auditability, transparency and security controls while reducing risk associated with shared or third-party compliance models. Unanet's standard ERP GovCon solution is SOC 2 Type II certified, and the FedRAMP solution meets FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency requirements. Several Unanet customers successfully passed CMMC Level 2 Audits earlier this year.

"Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency through a direct approach gives GovCons certainty that Unanet is a fully vested partner in the protection and continuous monitoring of their data and information," said Chris Crowder, executive vice president of GovCon for Unanet. "This milestone reinforces our commitment to the federal contracting community and the security expectations our GovCon customers operate under every day."

Unanet is also pursuing FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency for its award-winning CRM GovCon, GovIntel, and ProposalAI solutions by the second half of 2026.

"Unanet is focused on delivering the world-class solutions our customers need to thrive in today's dynamic government contracting environment," continued Crowder. "Our FedRAMP investment is a clear example of how we are helping customers to future-proof their project management operations."

More information available at trust.unanet.com. Details on our approach and strategy for FedRAMP in this recent blog.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

